It’s a sin. It truly is.
For decades, the American church allowed sexual predators to roam freely. After getting caught, these predators take advantage of easy, phony forgiveness and slither away to destroy other lives and souls. Many of these snakes are highly articulate and persuasive.
So articulate, the church quiets and even silences the voice of victims.
“What about my life?” Jules Woodson asks us. “Aren’t I worth something?”
Saturday morning, Woodson listened at her dining room table in Colorado Springs to Andy Savage’s announcement he will soon lead Grace Valley Church in Memphis.
His announcement brought back memories of a sexual assault 21 years ago. Woodson was 17, and Savage was 22 when he offered a ride home after a Southern Baptist church event in the suburbs of Houston. Savage, a youth minister, did not drive Woodson home. He took her to a dark road, turned off his car lights and coerced her into sexual activity. This was a despicable, criminal act.
"As I’ve reflected during my leave of absence, I have come to see that many wrongs occurred in 1998," Savage admitted in a 2018 statement. "The first was my inappropriate relationship with Jules, which was not only immoral, but meets the definition of abuse of power since I was her youth pastor; therefore, when our relationship became physical, there could be no claim of mutual consent."
Church leaders failed to inform the police or tell congregation members specifics of the assault. Woodson’s Jan. 5, 2018 blog entry led to Savage’s resignation from Highpoint, a megachurch in Memphis.
Less than two years later, Savage plots his return.
“What he doesn’t realize is God doesn’t need him to start a new church,” Woodson says. “God does his work through all of us, but it’s not like God needs Andy Savage to start a new church.”
She’s so right.
Forgiveness is central to the Christian faith. Much of the power of The Gospel is the poetic insistence by Jesus that no one has wandered beyond God’s reach. No matter the weight of the sin, forgiveness beckons.
But justice is central to the message, too. Jesus never offered cheap grace. Redemption arrives at the price of humble, genuine repentance. And leaders of God’s church are commanded to be above reproach.
On that night near Houston, Savage forever forfeited the stature to lead a congregation of believers. He is not and never will be above reproach.
I’ve been blessed to talk at length with Woodson. I’ve listened at her dining table, chatted with her daughters and admired her Dalmatian, Pongo. Woodson conquered the corrosion of anger while embracing the liberation of grace. She says she’s forgiven Savage, and I believe her. She supports him sitting in the pews beside other sinners.
“It’s never been just about me,” she says of speaking out. “It’s about everybody who has been through this, and the world is watching. . . . This sets a horrible example for everybody, and it’s dangerous. Because we need to be protecting the vulnerable.”
I listened to Savage’s speech. In it, he makes a brilliant, if manipulative, appeal.
Who better, he asks, to lead broken people than this broken man?
“You will get no judgment from me,” he says. “. . . It’s not hard to find what I’ve done wrong. Just google my name. We all have our story. Mine just got national news coverage. . . . We don’t have to judge other people. That’s good news for all of us.”
At her dining table Saturday, Woodson struggled to believe Savage’s words.
“We’re all broken,” she says. “We’re all sinners. We’re all in need of grace but not all of us have assaulted a minor under their care. That’s what I would say to that.”
I’m realistic. Residents of Colorado Springs will not travel en masse to Memphis to protest Savage’s return to the pulpit. He’s opening his own place of so-called worship, and we can’t stop him.
But Christians here and everywhere must look into their hearts and congregations and do the hard labor required to blend forgiveness with justice. Each month, we see more deeply the toll of cheap forgiveness. Far too many of the sexually violated walk among us. They expected to meet Jesus at church, but instead met vile predators.
At the start of Savage’s speech, he says, “The blessing and the curse of Andy is I listen to what you say and I take it seriously.” (Beware, always, the man who refers to himself in the third person.)
Mr. Savage, I pray these words find you.
For God’s sake, don’t return to the pulpit.