On a hill a few miles from downtown Seattle, there’s a massive and ancient evergreen that overlooks a valley. On a hill on the other side of the valley, there’s a home with a second-floor wooden deck.
This was my parents’ dream residence, the reward of saving from my dad’s job as a Boeing aeronautical engineer. I spent hours sitting on that deck looking at glistening, magnificent Mt. Rainier.
In early morning or dying light of evening, Mom sat alone on the deck. She stared across the valley at the ancient evergreen that overlooked the grave of her daughter, my sister, our precious Ruth.
In the early months of 1965, Mom stared at the evergreen and wondered if she ever again could thrive. She had three children to raise and a husband she adored and many devoted friends. She realized her bounty of blessing.
But she had lost Ruth, only 11, to brain cancer in November 1964. Ruth boasted dark hair and blue eyes and read long books cover to cover in one sitting and talked intelligently about virtually anything and blazed with brilliance. In other words, she was the second coming of my mom.
Ruth would have turned 12 on May 4, and the morning began with agony for my mother, who rose at first light and gathered tulips from the family garden. There were many dark moments for mom in the months before and after Ruth’s death.
This morning was the darkest.
Mom drove alone to the cemetery. This was her private moment. Dad stayed home, delaying his arrival at work, to watch his daughter and sons. Mom drove the winding road through the cemetery and turned the familiar bend near the evergreen tree.
There, waiting for her, were dozens of flowers surrounding my sister’s grave.
Elizabeth, a family friend, had risen even earlier than Mom and collected flowers from the yards of several family friends. Elizabeth knew my mother wanted to commune alone with Ruth. She left the flowers to greet my mother.
Mom examined the flowers for several minutes through tearful eyes. She knew, standing beside my sister’s grave, she never would entirely repair the hole in her soul left by Ruth’s death, but she also knew, standing among the flowers and their happy riot of colors, she would find a way to again thrive. Her friends’ love had shown her the way.
I didn’t hear this story until three decades later. Ruth was a constant presence in our home and in Mom’s conversations, but the memories never lasted long. Grief overwhelmed Mom, and she stopped talking.
In the fall of 1996, Mom and I were standing on a hill in upstate New York, looking at the trees and their glorious color. Something about those colors inspired her, and she started talking about Ruth and kept talking for an hour, at least. She talked of the months Ruth first became sick and no doctor could explain her pain. Ruth’s vision grew blurry. She struggled to eat.
Ruth had, even at 11, a specific vision for her future. She wanted to escape Washington’s overcast skies and teach school in sunny California. She wanted to see The Beatles perform. She spoke hopefully of those plans until her final days.
Mom talked in detail about the morning of May 4, 1965. I was there with Mom on a hill in upstate, but, really, we stood together beside my sister’s grave and all those flowers.
“That’s when I knew,” Mom told me. “Looking at those flowers, that’s when I knew I could go on.”
A few months ago, I was resting in the grass beside Ruth’s grave. Mom and Dad have joined her there, and the massive evergreen overlooks them all. I thought of all Ruth was and all she might have become. I thought of sitting beside her hospital bed. Ruth’s beautiful hair was almost gone, and she was so skinny. I was nervous and bewildered and frowning, and Ruth asked me to smile for her. I did smile and the gloom somehow lifted and we looked into each other’s eyes for a few happy minutes. She ran her fingers through my hair and told me she loved me. I was 5 years old.
It was the last time I saw her.
Every visit to her grave is beyond overwhelming. I’ve never understood why Ruth, so full of love and strength and promise, was taken from us. I never will understand.
But I thought, too, of a dark morning that turned bright. I thought of my mom, so alone, realizing she was surrounded by friends who loved her. I thought of those flowers gathered by Elizabeth.
Those flowers of rescue.