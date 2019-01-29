Jun Choi gazes with sad eyes at his beer cooler at Cellar at Rockrimmon, the compact liquor store he’s owned for 15 years.
In 2018, he sold 32 six packs each week — “at least” — of Bud Light and Budweiser. Last week, he sold two. His overall beer sales have tumbled 30 percent in 2019.
“Big damages,” he says. “It’s going to be a battle.”
His opponent?
Corporate-owned grocery stores that started selling full-strength beer Jan. 1.
Six-packs of New Belgium products, popular beers brewed in Fort Collins, were on sale last week for $7.99 at King Soopers. Choi says he pays $7.30 wholesale for the six packs. He will fail to turn a profit, or even keep his lights and heat running, by selling six-packs at a markup of 69 cents.
For decades, a trip to grocery stores in neighboring states provided a shock for Colorado residents.
A trip to, say, a New Mexico supermarket revealed a vast array of vodka and whiskey and tequila and — most shocking of all! — full-strength beer on the shelves, all arranged neatly a few feet from asparagus in one direction and shampoo in the other.
Back home at Colorado grocers, shoppers trudged past small collections of 3.2 beer, purchased primarily by tourists unaware of the weakness of the brew. To show up at a party in Colorado with 3.2 beer was to risk being despised and rejected.
Liquor stores blossomed in the 3.2 atmosphere, sprouting all over Colorado Springs. While standing at, say, the corner of Lexington and Research, eight liquor stores beckon within 2.5 miles. In Colorado, you drove to the grocery store to buy milk and Wheaties and to stroll past the weak beer. You drove to the liquor store to buy booze, including full-strength beer.
For more than 80 years, 3.2 beer at grocery stores fueled the health of Colorado liquor stores.
Senate Bills 197 and 243 ended the fun for liquor store owners. The bills allow grocery stores and convenience stores to sell full-strength beer to a state filled with residents who adore beer, although the bill leaves the hard stuff and wine for liquor stores.
Most of us shrugged. Meanwhile, liquor stores owners braced for a catastrophic wave.
Our state long had a bizarre relationship with alcohol. Colorado passed prohibition — ending the legal sale of alcohol — in 1916, three years before the nation embraced an idealistic but flawed law that was awful for casual drinkers and wonderful for ruthless crime syndicates.
At the end of prohibition in 1933, 3.2 beer appeared. It was everywhere, even though it never was popular. In Colorado, drinkers under 21 could legally purchase 3.2 beer, but — wink, wink — were prohibited from consuming anything stronger.
In the summer of 1984, President Ronald Reagan signed a law that essentially forced states to embrace the national minimum drinking age of 21. He did the forcing by coupling highway aid with compliance. Colorado’s wild and infamous 3.2 bars, filled with 18- and 19-year-olds, vanished.
Still, 3.2 beer, like a vampire, refused to die.
SB Bills 197 and 243 served as the stake in the heart for 3.2 beer. Oh, 3.2 beer can still be found if you’re motivated enough, but good luck. A Colorado mainstay has been reduced to a rarity.
Wreckage is coming for what Choi calls “mom and pop stores.” How much wreckage remains tough to predict, but profit margins at liquor stores large and small are under siege. Get a jug of milk or gas up the car and grab a six-pack of real beer. It’s the new normal.
Of course, virtually everyone roots for the little guy in this fight. We want small business owners to thrive, but will we make the extra trip to help the little guy?
In late December, Choi laid off one of his two workers, a man who had labored alongside him six years. He told the worker that grocery and convenience stores were destined to cut deeply into store profits. The worker, Choi says, accepted the bad news with grace.
That worker will not be the last to lose a job because of the arrival of real beer where we shop the most.
“I think,” Choi says, “it’s going to get worse and worse.”