Tom Lough was sitting in Mexico City’s Olimpico Universitario Stadium in 2007 when the past overwhelmed him.
He had been in the stadium for proud moments in 1968, marching alongside his United States teammates for opening and closing ceremonies of the 1968 Olympics. After nearly 40 years, he finally returned.
“I replayed the opening ceremony in my head,” Lough says. “Where we walked in. Where we stood on the field. And in those moments, I got this weird feeling, ‘Oh, I miss my teammates.’”
He resolved, sitting in the immense and empty stadium, to stop missing his teammates. He wanted to see them, and he believed they wanted to see him, too. When he returned to America, he began a crusade to reunite the group of young athletes who gathered in Mexico City in 1968.
Lough, who competed in the modern pentathlon, enlisted athletes from every sport to find surviving members and they tracked down more than 300 competitors and coaches. He started a newsletter. He organized a 2008 reunion in St. Louis.
The fruition of Lough’s efforts will be Saturday at the Olympic Training Center when 120 members of the 1968 team tour the visitor center, light a ceremonial torch and gather for a team photo. The 1968 team will visit the OTC from 11 to 12:30.
While sitting at Olimpico Universitario, Lough wanted to chase away his frustrated nostalgia for 1968. Dozens of his teammates felt the same yearning.
Dick Fosbury arrived in Mexico City as a controversial revolutionary, a high jumper employing a back-first technique destined to be known as “The Fosbury Flop.” Other jumpers were skeptical of Fosbury’s style.
Skeptical, that is, until Fosbury cleared a world-record height of 7 feet, 4.25 inches to win gold. Soon, those other jumpers copied his style.
Fosbury will be among the athletes at Saturday’s reunion.
“I will see people that I’ve never met and I will see my friends that I see often,” Fosbury says. “I’m a sports fan, and I always look forward to meeting my heroes. The joy of it is trading stories and sharing experiences and learning ‘What are you doing now?’
“I can’t say enough about Tom Lough has done.”
For Lough, this Colorado Springs reunion is a return journey. Athletes competing at the Mexico City Games were destined to struggle with the city’s altitude of 7,382 feet. (The peak of Monument Hill is 7,352 feet.)
Respect for Mexico City’s altitude inspired Olympic teams to find high American altitude for training. Fosbury and track and field athletes trained at South Lake Tahoe, Calif.
Lough and pentathlon competitors trained, kind of, at the top of Pikes Peak, where they lived in a Department of Agriculture trailer for about 10 days. Lough, from Virginia, remembers feeling dizzy and exhausted and nauseated. By the end of their stay, he was able to jog for a few minutes.
It was not a highly scientific approach to training.
But it worked. When Lough returned to Colorado Springs, one thought dominated his mind.
“Ah,” he said to himself, “I can breathe!”
Lough, a West Point grad, served in Vietnam after the Olympics.
He was leading a group of combat engineers on May 12, 1969, when their helicopter was shot down over Hamburger Hill. He was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. Later, after retiring from the Army, he worked as an educational specialist for the Lego company.
The man sitting at the Olimpico Stadium in 2007 had enjoyed a full life.
But he wanted more. He wanted to see his teammates.
And on this celebratory weekend in the Springs, he again will be granted his wish.