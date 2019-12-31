ENGLEWOOD • These have been the things you could count on. Mother’s love. Sun rising in the east. John Elway as triumphant emperor of the Broncos.
Cross one off the list.
On Monday, a humbled Elway tried to explain the wreck he had built. Yes, he quarterbacked the Broncos to five Super Bowls and crafted two Super Bowl teams as general manager.
But sports is all about now, and the present is gruesome. Coach Vance Joseph has been fired, and the Broncos have lost 25 of 37 and suddenly there’s little — not even Elway’s job security — you can count on.
“I will say this,” Elway stated as he began his self-examination/self- incrimination, “when you go through these type things, the first guy I look at is the guy in the mirror and that’s me. I’m just as responsible for this, if not more, than anybody else.”
He’s right. Colorado’s ultimate sports hero is the lead villain in this Broncos horror show.
The man standing in the middle of the wreckage is the quarterback who once dazzled us while wearing No. 7 and the guru who stunned us by rapidly transforming a 2013 Super Bowl losing team with a mighty offense into a 2015 Super Bowl winning team with a devastating defense.
This same man has done more wrong than right since the Broncos destroyed the Panthers to rule the NFL.
“I hate to lose,” Elway said. “I hate it more now than I ever have.”
He must harness that hatred to rebuild a broken team. Elway said, repeatedly, he dislikes the word “rebuild.” He said the team can change from loser to winner quickly.
A month ago, his confidence had some weight. The Broncos were 6-6 after three straight wins and big jump from last season’s 5-11 disaster, maybe even a ride to the playoffs, seemed possible.
Then reality arrived.
Two seasons ago, the Broncos playoff chances were destroyed by an offense that was barely an offense. In the five final games of 2016, the Broncos averaged 13.4 points. Over three disastrous weeks in December, the Broncos lost to the Titans, Patriots and Chiefs while scoring a total of 23 points, or 7.6 points per game.
How did Elway react?
He hired Joseph, a defensive specialist.
Fast forward to the just completed 2018 disaster. The offense averaged 13.25 points in the final four games of the season. The Broncos scored a total of 28 points (14 in both games) against the 49ers and Raiders. The 49ers surrendered 27.2 points per game, and the Raiders allowed 29.2, worst in the NFL. No other numbers better illustrate the lost state of the Broncos.
How will Elway react this time?
He must hire a coach with a deep understanding of how to score in the NFL right now. And it looks as if he must find a head coach who can use incumbent quarterback Case Keenum to do that scoring. That is a challenge that will frighten many an elite candidate.
And Elway needs to seek a coach who will confront him, a coach who might even kick Elway out of the office a time or two. Elway has brilliance in his football soul, but that brilliance has been dulled. The Broncos needs a roaring, confrontational coach who won’t yield to Elway, or anyone else.
When Joseph was hired, the Broncos required a fierce personality to avoid a looming disaster. Instead, Elway hired a coach who told him what he wanted to hear.
“It’s a football team that’s not broken,” Joseph said when he was introduced as head coach. “It’s my job to find the small tweaks to make this team a winning team again.”
Ah, right.
This time around, Elway requires a truth-telling coach who will rip apart the roster and start anew.
Can Elway change? We’ll see. He modified the gunslinging act that carried him to three Super Bowl losses to a less reckless quarterback who directed the Broncos to two Super Bowl victories.
He said, more than once, he’s looking in the mirror and scrutinizing the man he sees there.
Nothing, and I mean nothing, is beyond his grasp, even as he stands, for the first time in his blessed life, on a football cliff.