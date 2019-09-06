Deborah Phillips Powers pushed her cart past the Pop-Tarts and Cheez-Its at the King Soopers on Academy Boulevard and Woodmen Road and started to cry.
For years, she purchased this venerable American junk food for her athletic sons, Cale and Bo, but now they’re gone, enrolled at the University of Oklahoma.
“I hope,” Deborah thought as she struggled along, “nobody notices I’m walking down the aisles with tears in my eyes.”
It’s OK, Deborah. I understand. I’ve been there. I’ve endured those late August days filled with pride and pain after dropping off my children for the first time at a far-away college campus.
You think you’re ready. You’ve saved for years for those intimidating college bills. This always was the plan. And then you wave as your baby turns to walk toward a future that does not include sleeping each night in your home. It is a thrilling, devastating and most of all confusing instant, exactly what you want and exactly what you don’t want.
On the long drive home from Oklahoma after dropping off Bo for the first time, Deborah would cry for awhile, regain her composure and then glance at her usually stoic husband, Rick, and see tears in his eyes.
When she returned to her Colorado Springs home, she couldn’t bear to step into Bo’s room.
“It was just too hard to go in there. Just the personality of it,” she said. “And when I cleaned his room, I knew it would stay clean until Thanksgiving. That was difficult.”
In August, Matt Elliott drove with son Seth on a joyous journey to Harding University in Searcy, Ark. Father and son, both blessed with superb voices, sang loudly in the car. They laughed. They enjoyed a wonderful ride, and Matt was convinced he was prepared for his son’s freshman year.
“Oh, this will be fun,” Matt thought to himself.
It wasn’t.
“It just shreds you,” he said. “It was brutal.”
Lela, Matt’s wife, flew to Arkansas to join him. When it came time to say goodbye at Harding’s crowded student center, Matt endured 45 excruciating minutes battling to keep his composure. He didn’t want to break down in front of his son in the middle of campus.
He barely made it. As soon as Matt sat for the shuttle ride to the Little Rock airport, he lost it, and we’re talking really losing it. He and Lela were the only riders on the 15-passenger van, and the driver wanted to chat.
Matt wanted to emote, and he did.
“I was crying,” he said. “Shamelessly sobbing.” Lela offered a tissue. Matt declined. He wanted no distraction from his agony.
Back home in Colorado Springs, Matt remains in a daze, saying he’s a “little bit lost” without his son. He’s confident his boy will thrive in college. He’s not so confident about himself.
“I just think nothing prepares you for this,” Matt said.
You got that right, brother.
My son Luke called this week from his home near Austin, and our conversation wandered happily all over the place. Talking with Deborah and Matt brought me back to the fall of 2008, when I dropped him off at a campus on the dusty plains of West Texas. He was ready for the challenge and freedom on his horizon.
I, like Deborah and Matt, was not ready.
So much changed that day in Texas, and so much didn’t change. We remain close, even though he’s far away. He’s a man now, even if he forever remains my little boy.
I walked downstairs to his old bedroom, once so filled with junk you could barely see the floor.
Deborah was right. The room is frighteningly clean.