The owner of an NFL team is important.
Just not as important as the quarterback, coach, general manager, defensive coordinator, offensive coordinator, best defender ...
You get the point. NFL owners make no tackles or interceptions. They never catch a pass over the middle and endure a future-endangering hit from a middle linebacker. They never decide to kick a field goal instead of going for a go-ahead touchdown on fourth-and-a-foot in the late minutes against a long-time NFL doormat.
Owners are owners. Their value is limited by the very nature of their role with a team. All owners are talented at earning money, or at least at inheriting money, but owners do not play a direct role on the field, or direct role in victory. They stand on the sideline or sit in a luxury box, wearing beautiful clothes while looking concerned, and helpless.
A realistic view of the value of NFL owners is essential when examining the mess that is the current state of Pat Bowlen’s family, which is battling for control of the Broncos. This battle, no doubt, offers an entertaining soap opera, pitting the children of one Pat wife against the children of another Pat wife. It would make a strong reality show. Production might already have begun.
Pat’s brother has recently leaped into the fight. Pat’s current wife, Annabel, took a legal stand against the brother Dec. 12. This struggle will only grow more ugly and intense and soapy. According to Forbes, the Broncos are worth $2.6 billion, a $200 million leap from 2017. Money has this nagging tendency to bring out the worst in families.
But the Bowlen drama is not the central drama of the Broncos. Not even close.
First, the Broncos must find a quarterback who can lead this team back to the playoffs.
Case Keenum, the incumbent, is not that quarterback. Second, the Broncos must find a coach who is, as Elway once said, a “leader of men.” Vance Joseph is not that coach.
A wise owner who has her/his ego in check can aid with these supremely important quests, but she/he can only help.
A wise owner understands that she/he is a bit player in a team’s rise or fall. The owner should hire the best help possible and then get out of the way.
In his prime, Bowlen was a fine owner, one of the best. He did an admirable job of distributing his mountain of cash. He was intensely interested in winning and humble enough to realize his lack of deep football knowledge. He asked the right questions.
But he was just an owner.
I often hear Bronco fans giving heavy credit to Bowlen for the team’s rides to the Super Bowl. They overstate the weight.
Here’s what I mean: During the first 21 seasons (1983-99 and 2011-2015) of Elway’s association with the franchise, the Broncos traveled to the Super Bowl seven times and competed in 32 playoff games.
During the dozen seasons (1999-2010) of Elway’s Bronco exile, the franchise failed to travel to the Super Bowl and competed in only five playoff games.
Yes, I realize Peyton Manning did much to revive the Broncos, but No. 18 never would have traveled to Denver without Elway as his recruiter.
Remember, Bowlen inherited Elway, an elite quarterback.
And an elite quarterback is the most important piece of an NFL franchise.