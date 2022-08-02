Dave & Buster's, the restaurant and entertainment chain that specializes in food, sports watching and arcade games, is poised to become one of the latest high-profile hospitality brands to expand to Colorado Springs.

Based in suburban Dallas and with nearly 150 North American locations, Dave & Buster's plans to open a 20,577-square-foot venue at the Highlands at Briargate retail and commercial center, southwest of Briargate Parkway and Chapel Hills Drive on the Springs' north side, according to a proposal submitted to city government officials.

Highlands at Briargate is being developed on nearly 43 acres east of the Focus on the Family campus on land owned by the Christian ministry. Focus and The Keith Corp., a North Carolina-based commercial real estate firm, formed a joint venture several years ago to develop the Highlands at Briargate.

The project is home to Smashburger, Basil & Barley Pizzeria Napoletana, Einstein Bros. Bagels and Caribou Coffee and Chuy's, the Austin, Texas,-based Tex-Mex restaurant chain, among other users.

The 91-unit Legend of Colorado Springs senior living center opened about 1½ years ago at Highlands at Briargate, while a 246-unit apartment complex recently was proposed for the project.

The planned Dave & Buster's is in its early stages.

The Keith Corp. is seeking city approval of a development plan for the project, which spells out details of what's envisioned at the site. A 12,142-square-foot multitenant retail building also is planned directly south of the Dave & Buster's, according to the proposal submitted to city officials.

A Dave & Buster's spokesman said via email the company doesn't comment on potential new sites until they've reached a certain point in their development. A representative from The Keith Corp. wasn't available for comment.

Dave & Buster's, a publicly traded company, has 148 corporate-owned locations in 41 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, including in Denver and Westminster, its website shows.

The company "operates high-volume restaurant/entertainment complexes" and each Dave & Buster’s offers "high-quality food and beverage items, combined with the latest games and attractions and an incredible sport watching experience," according to the spokesman's email.

Each location has a full menu of entrées and appetizers, including burgers, sandwiches, steaks, ribs, seafood, salads and desserts, the Dave & Buster's website shows. Locations also serve alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages.

A sports bar allows customers to watch live sports and other programming on a 40-foot-wide HDTV wall — called a "WOW wall" — that can offer a single giant screen or be split into multiple seamless screens. Dave & Buster's customers also can play "state-of-the-art simulators and games of skill they can’t play anywhere else," the spokesman's email said.

Dave & Buster's would join other popular restaurant names that have expanded to Colorado Springs in recent years.

In-N-Out Burger of California opened in the Springs in 2020, while Whataburger of Texas opened its first location this year. Torchy's Tacos of Austin, Arkansas-based Slim Chickens and Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers of Louisiana are among other familiar national and regional brands that have entered the local market in recent years.