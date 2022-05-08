Lois Johnson Rew thought she knew her mother’s story.
But then her own young daughter, Ramona, asked a question, and Rew realized what she knew was only the pieces her mom had chosen to tell, a dramatic but incomplete script of loosely connected scenes.
So much of the tale lay in the spaces between.
Teasing it out required asking the small questions.
“Everybody has a story. I think too many times, as a younger generation, you just don’t think to ask the questions that get to those stories. And then sometimes it’s too late,” said Rew, now 87.
Luckily for her family, and readers of the series of self-published books that those questions inspired, the epiphany came in time. An assignment at Ramona’s middle school in California in the mid-1970s prompted a “family project” that would span decades and generations.
It began with a quotidian question no one had thought to ask.
Rew knew that Alice Christine Lundquist Johnson was a tough and resourceful woman who’d grown up on a farm in Illinois in the early 1900s, who’d overcome childhood polio and gone on to support and raise two children on her own, after her husband died of a heart attack in his mid-40s.
Ramona, however, wanted to know what chores her grandmother had had when she was her age.
Alice responded with a “really nice, long letter” answering her then-11-year-old granddaughter’s query, and then some.
“There were things in that letter that my mom had never heard her mother say before,” said Ramona Johnson, now 61 and a grandmother of two.
For instance: Alice had to feed the chickens, and she was afraid of chickens.
“I had no idea,” Rew said.
The surface had been scratched. Rew wanted more, and she wanted details.
She conducted extensive interviews with her mother, getting her to draw the floor plan of the farmhouse where she’d lived and sketch the surrounding fields. Rew had grown up near the old family homestead in Illinois, but by the time she came along, the farm was long gone, the cornfields razed to create an Army camp where soldiers practiced trench warfare during World War I.
She wanted to know how life on the farm looked, smelled, tasted, and sounded, in 1914.
“On a hot day in June or July, you can hear the corn growing, because it grows so fast. It creaks and it cracks and it takes a deep breath,” Rew said. “The second book, ‘Barn Shoes,’ opens with a description of that.”
Each book also includes a recipe favored by her Swedish mom.
Rew knew her mother had contracted polio when she was 6, and was told by a doctor she’d never walk again. Alice’s father was a farmer who trained horses, though, and decided to “treat his daughter like a lame horse.”
“He wrapped her leg with horse liniment every day, several times a day,” said Rew, who covers the early years of her mom’s life in the first book, “God’s Green Liniment.”
After a year of those treatments, and though she still bore a pronounced limp, Rew said her mother could walk again.
“When I was writing the book, I went out and bought some of that horse liniment. I would sit at the table and smell it and ask, 'how do I describe this?'” Rew said.
Rew started writing the books in 1976, after graduate school and before the start of what would be a 27-year career in technical writing, teaching at the college level and publishing textbooks. The first three books based on Alice Johnson’s life, featuring original artwork (and editing and layout) by family members, are available from Curly Sprout Creative. The final two are en route.
“The last book, ‘The Boy in the Nash Sedan,’ is in draft now and it’s about when my mother meets my father. That’s also something I think my grandchildren and greats need to know about,” said Rew, whose books are written for middle readers.
Before her death in 1994, at age 90, Lois’ mom was a first line editor, standing by good-naturedly to make sure her “biographer” got things right.
“I sent chapters to my mother. She read them to her big sister, and they had the best time. And then they’d write back and say 'you know, that is not the way that works' …,” Rew said.
That, in turn, often led to new revelations for the book. Conversations can do that, said Rew.
She’s hoping her journey will inspire others at Legend of Colorado Springs, the assisted-living facility where she moved last year, not long after losing her husband of 63 years.
Rew has done readings of her books for fellow residents, and said she hopes to start up a storytelling and writing group that will get wheels spinning.
“To get some of these people to tell some of their own stories, to get them to write them down, I think it’s a good exercise,” she said.
Because everybody has a story.
Because every child will have questions they wish they’d asked.
“My daughter has asked me, 'what was life like when your kids were the age my kids are? And, how did you deal with a toddler?' Even questions like that, it gets the words flowing,” Ramona Johnson said. “The things you think that … oh, that’s not a story …?”
Oh, you're wrong.