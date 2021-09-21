Walter Gray, West Middle School’s building supervisor, believes a school is essentially a service provider, and that its students and their families are customers.
“If the customers don’t feel like they’re getting adequate service, they will go somewhere else,” Gray said. “That’s was we’re facing right now.”
Gray and his staff face the daily task of maintaining one of the oldest academic buildings in Colorado Springs’ oldest school district. Built in 1924, West has proven to be a sturdy, durable schoolhouse. But the professionals who designed and erected the building could not have imagined the educational needs of the students who would walk its halls nearly a century later.
“We have antiquated facilities, we have an antiquated electrical system,” Gray said. “We have a great staff, and we keep the building up as best we can, but things are always breaking down.”
Students and staff at West Middle School will be among the first to benefit if the district electorate votes in favor of the $350 million tax-free bond question in November, according to district officials. The D-11 school board officially voted to put the bond on the ballot during its Aug. 25 meeting.
If approved, the bond will be an essential asset in the district’s long-range plan for improving its facilities. D-11’s $1 billion Facilities Master Plan, unveiled in February, calls for rebuilding, renovating or repurposing dozens of schools and campuses. The costs will be spread out over time, officials said.
West is hardly the only D-11 school dealing with infrastructure problems. Many of the district’s academic buildings are over 60 years old and are ill equipped to provide students with a comfortable learning environment.
“The average building in District 11 was built in the 1960s,” said Anthony Carlson, campaign manager for Friends of D-11. “Many of them don’t have proper ventilation, heating or air conditioning. You can’t reasonably ask students to focus on their studies if they’re uncomfortable.”
West Middle School Principal Shalah Parker echoed Carlson’s assertions.
“Who can be expected to concentrate in a 90-degree room in August?” said Parker, who is in her eighth year as West’s principal. “That is not an environment that is conducive to learning.”
Additionally, the district’s oldest buildings are not set up to provide access to modern learning tools that were once considered a luxury but are now a necessity, Carlson said.
“Internet and WiFi were unimaginable when many of these schools were built,” he said. “If you’re educating kids to be ready for today’s world, they also need access to modern STEM, engineering and robotics tools that couldn’t have been imagined back when these buildings were built.”
The proposed bond would go a long way toward modernizing the district’s academic spaces, which would do more than provide kids with more ideal learning spaces, Parker said. It should help stem the district’s declining enrollment and help attract more teachers to D-11 classrooms, she said.
“Right now, our facilities are not going to attract a lot of the best candidates,” Parker said. “If we want good teachers, we have to provide them with attractive places to teach.”
West is at or near the top of a prioritized list of sites targeted for repairs or rebuilds, and if the bond is approved, the district is looking to start working on improvements as soon as possible, Carlson said. The plan is to begin soliciting bids for repair and renovation work by the end of the year.
Carlson said he is optimistic that voters will see the value of the bond and vote for its approval. A community poll showed that more than 70% of respondents were in favor of the bond, he said.
“The most important thing for voters to remember is that this isn’t going to raise taxes on homeowners one cent,” Carlson said. “And in many cases, it will save money in the long run. Every dollar you spend fixing a leaky pipe is a dollar you’re not spending on academic programming. This bond will help us focus as many dollars as possible on classrooms instead of spending money making patchwork repairs on older buildings.”
Carlson said the bond, if approved, will help the district achieve its main goal — to set students up for success in the 21st century and beyond.
“Those schools were built to last a generation,” Carlson said. “But that generation has come and gone. Now it’s time to build schools that are going to last for another generation.”