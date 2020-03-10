The National Cybersecurity Center has canceled its Cybersecurity Symposium, scheduled for June 15-16 at the Gaylord Rockies resort near Denver International Airport, citing concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.
The annual event, which was moved this year from Colorado Springs to the Denver area because of scheduling issues, was expected to draw 1,000 people to hear about the latest developments in cybersecurity. The center, based in Colorado Springs, plans to resume the symposium next year and is studying plans to offer an online educational event for attendees "in the not-to-distant future," CEO Vance Brown said Tuesday.
"Due to the continued spread of COVID-19, and the questions still surrounding it, we have made the decision to cancel Cyber Symposium 2020," the center said Tuesday in an email. "While this was an extremely hard decision for us, the health and well-being of our supporters, partners, staff, and community is of the utmost importance. We are looking at alternatives to the symposium which will allow our community to continue networking, collaborating, and learning from each other."
The cancellation was announced less than hour after Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency to contain the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. The state has 17 reported cases as of Tuesday evening, including an El Paso County man in his 40s. The declaration allows the state to tap into additional resources, Polis said Tuesday during a news conference.
The symposium cancellation follows several other high-profile meetings in Denver that were shelved due to the growing number of cases in Colorado and across the nation. The American Physical Society canceled a meeting set for March 2-6 that was expected to draw 11,000 to the Colorado Convention Center, while the American Academy of Dermatology pulled the plug on its March 20-24 annual meeting that was expected to bring 14,000 to the convention center.
Other Denver meetings canceled include another cybersecurity meeting, Women in CyberSecurity, canceled Saturday, just five days before it was scheduled to draw 1,650 to Gaylord Rockies due to "growing concern" about the spread of the virus. The Federal Reserve, Comptroller of the Currency and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. canceled the National Interagency Community Reinvestment Conference, which would have brought 1,300 to Denver this week.
Meetings across the nation have been canceled as the coronavirus outbreak worsens, including South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, and major conferences for Facebook and Google. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 645 U.S. cases and 25 deaths, while the World Health Organization reports more than 100,000 cases and more than 3,000 deaths across the globe.
Brown said the cybersecurity center wants to offer an online virtual event soon to "allow for engagement of our stakeholders and learn about the most recent cybersecurity information." He said the center's space information sharing and analysis unit also is considering scheduling a fall meeting either in person or online, depending on the status of the coronavirus outbreak.
Bill Connor, CEO of California-based cybersecurity provider SonicWall, was scheduled to the symposium's keynote speaker. The event had been held in Colorado Springs every year until this year, when the center moved it to the Denver area because the dates it wanted at The Broadmoor were not available . The symposium has drawn big-name speakers such as former National Security Adviser Mike Rogers, former CIA Director David Petraeus and former National Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge.
No major meetings in Colorado Springs have yet been canceled. The Space Foundation continues to move cautiously ahead with plans for its Space Symposium, which is expected to draw more than 14,000 military, government and civilian space industry officials to The Broadmoor starting March 30 for the city's largest convention, which generates a $30 million annual economic impact.