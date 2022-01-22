The Colorado Springs City Council may vote on Tuesday to expand the area where anyone is prohibited from sitting, kneeling, reclining or lying on public sidewalks and other rights of way — a law that critics say unfairly targets homeless people and could disperse them away from services.

The rule has applied to Old Colorado City and the downtown core since 2016 and the expansion would extend it south to Cheyenne Road, so it would apply to sidewalks, streets and alleys surrounding the Springs Rescue Mission and the Salvation Army's R.J. Montgomery Center that provide shelter and other homeless services. The zone will also extend north to Cache La Poudre Street.

Among those that could face the consequences of the law are homeless men Doug Ford and Stephan Schneider who were sitting on the sidewalk outside the Springs Rescue Mission Tuesday waiting for a re-entry meeting. If the new restrictions pass, such behavior could qualify for a court summons resulting in a fine up to $500 or a jail sentence of up to 90 days.

Those are possible consequences after offenders have been warned.

Schneider was asked to leave Mission property for seven days after eating in the dormitory to manage his diabetes and if he steps back on the property during that time, he could be suspended for another week, so he was waiting on public property for the re-entry meeting, he said. He would like to see a more practical solution than the expansion of the ordinance.

"I would like to see the council and everybody get together and work the problem out," he said.

The Colorado Springs Police staff declined to comment on the proposed law this week, including addressing practical questions about how they would enforce the law, saying they didn't want to influence a vote of the council.

Spokesman Lt. Jim Sokolik did say the law would not be enforced against those waiting outside the mission for services, as long as they were not blocking the right of way.

Cmdr. John Koch proposed the expansion of the law to council saying it would go into effect in areas where the police have received hundreds of calls reporting trespassing, disturbances and suspicious activity.

The expansion is needed to protect people on sidewalks and passersby, he said.

"It’s unsafe for the people who are engaging in that conduct. It opens them up to being preyed on by other individuals, being hit by vehicles … It’s also unsafe for business owners and residents that live in these areas," he said.

In practice, the law may disperse homeless residents into other areas of the city, further away from services, said Beth Hall Roalstad, executive director of Homeward Pikes Peak, a nonprofit that runs a homeless street outreach program.

"I tend to think this expansion to the zone is to protect the image and the businesses of downtown Colorado Springs," she said.

Since the law passed in 2016, the core of downtown has seen fewer homeless people spending time during the day on the sidewalks, she said. But that doesn't make homelessness less of a pressing issue in town. Her outreach teams have found homeless people spending time all over the community from the edges of Air Force Academy to Fountain, she said.

Rescue Mission spokesman Cameron Moix said he hoped the expansion of the ordinance would encourage people to seek services at the mission where people can spend time during the day.

"We don’t like to see people lying on the sidewalk especially if they are alone in the cold," he said.

Sometimes people are restricted from the campus, but that is the exception to the rule, he said.

People who are issued a court summons for violating the law can be directed by the municipal court to a homeless court program that can help connect them with a case manager. Seeing a case manager can sometimes fulfill the terms of the person's probation, said Andy Phelps, the city's homelessness prevention and response coordinator.

"Tickets alone are not going to end homeless," he said.

However, cities across Colorado have passed laws criminalizing homelessness in problematic ways, said Annie Kurtz an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado.

"What they are trying to solve is the visibility of homelessness … That’s just a huge waste of money," she said.

In this case, dispersing people away from services will likely just make it harder for them to exit homelessness, she said.

"It’s just backwards and totally counterproductive," she said.