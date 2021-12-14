Except for announcements of arriving refugees, Afghanistan hasn’t been in the news much since the August withdrawal of United States military troops and the Taliban’s immediate government takeover.
But the war-torn country’s problems haven’t gone away or improved, says Lars Peterson, president of Morning Star Development.
The Colorado Springs-based nonprofit organization formed in 2002 to combat poverty in Afghanistan with economic and community development projects.
“It’s presently the world’s worst crisis,” Peterson said Tuesday. “The solution is not just getting people out of the country; the long-term goal is to equip people to have jobs not dependent on so much foreign aid.”
While removing U.S. military forces has been a goal since the Obama administration, the sudden Taliban takeover surprised the Biden administration, which hustled to get Americans and supporters out of the country.
Much has changed in the past four months, Peterson said.
Education for girls over sixth grade has been halted under the fundamentalist, militant Islamist rulers. With most hospitals closed and banks nearly shut down, residents are having trouble buying food and fuel, he said.
And winter is coming.
Half of the country’s 38 million people are “in real desperation, not just hungry but on the verge of starvation,” Peterson said.
“There is food; the problem is people don’t have money to buy it,” he said. “Inflation’s gone crazy with costs literally doubling in just a month’s time; the value of their local currency is plummeting.”
Natural gas, propane and electricity are available in cities, but Peterson said in rural villages where the majority of people live, electricity and fuel are scarce and expensive. People burn coal or trash to stay warm.
The organization’s founder, Colorado Springs resident Daniel Batchelder, a former land planner and resource manager who’s now also retired from the charity, did relief work in Afghanistan and in refugee camps in nearby countries for five years prior to starting Morning Star.
With a staff of seven employees in Colorado Springs and about 50 nationals in Afghanistan, the organization steadily has been working to equip the people of Afghanistan with education and training to become self-sufficient.
Proof of its progress is on the line.
“For over 20 years, we’ve been working so they can carry on without us and Western support,” Peterson said. “It’s now a test of time.”
In recent years, the organization has been able to turn over to local leaders control of three community centers it built with computer labs, medical clinics and classes on literacy, starting small businesses and maternal health.
The organization continues to operate a community center in Kabul, the capital.
Although Morning Star does not normally function as an emergency relief agency, it has stepped into that role, Peterson said, since locals are in dire need of basic sustenance.
The organization, which last fiscal year raised about $1.2 million in donations and grants, has fed about 500 families in recent weeks, he said.
While Americans working in Afghanistan were forced to evacuate after the Taliban gained control, employees who are nationals have continued providing Morning Star’s math, science and literacy education classes; and medical, leadership and business development trainings.
Permission from the new Taliban regime was not difficult to obtain, Peterson said.
“Many of the government workers that were there are still there, but they have a new boss,” he said. “Since we have a good relationship, they asked us to continue. Even the Taliban want help for the people.”
Morning Star workers also are assisting in Afghan refugee camps in Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, India, Albania and the United Arab Emirates.
Several hundreds of thousands of Afghans — many who assisted U.S. forces during the 20-year war — are staying in camps or other temporary living quarters around the world, waiting for settlement paperwork and processing so they can find new permanent homes, get jobs and enroll their children in schools.
Many have a Special Immigrant Visa, which is supposed to gain them entry to the United States.
“They’d love to get into Europe, Australia, Canada, the U.S., a place where they can get assimilated, settle down and have a normal life,” Peterson said.
Although Americans were shocked at how quickly Afghanistan fell to Taliban control, Peterson said without the U.S. military, 8 million women and girls would not have been educated over the past two decades, and roads, dams and other infrastructure would not have been built.
"All the work is not lost — it is still being felt today — and we are very grateful for the service of the men and women in uniform," he said.
The journey also has not been easy. Taliban insurgents in 2012 kidnapped at gunpoint and held hostage one of Morning Star's medical directors, Dr. Dilip Joseph of Colorado Springs. A U.S. Navy SEAL was killed during the rescue operation.
The fate of Afghanistan is uncertain. Members of the United Nations are waiting to see if the Taliban government collapses and “what they’re willing to give up to receive foreign aid,” Peterson said.
“Much of the aid is blocked, some getting in, but the Taliban is a group some countries can’t do business with,” he said. “So, we’re trying to feed people so they can make it through winter.”
Donations to Morning Star made be made online at https://msdev.org.