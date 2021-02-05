Bronco Billy’s owner issuing $300 million in debt for hotel project
Full House Resorts said it plans to issue $310 million in debt to pay for its $180 million expansion project at its Bronco Billy’s Casino & Hotel in Cripple Creek and refinance other debt.
The Las Vegas-based gaming operator last month increased the size of the planned hotel that will be added to Bronco Billy’s from 180 to 300 rooms and will build the project at once instead of in two phases. The company said it expanded its plans for Bronco Billy’s because Colorado and Cripple Creek voters in November lifted betting limits and allowed additional table games.
The offering is scheduled to close Feb. 12 and notes will pay an 8.25% interest rate, maturing in 2028. Full House said it plans to use part of the debt proceeds to pay off $106.8 million in debt that is due in 2024, pay fees and expenses related to the debt offering and redeem warrants for 1.01 million shares of its stock.