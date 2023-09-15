In Colorado, it’s OK to do as the tourists do.

Go ahead, join them for that sweet fix.

Consider these six options around the state:

Crepes A La Cart: Visitors in Breckenridge are known to wait in long lines down Main Street for crepes out of the yellow cart. The difference is said to be real butter and hot and fresh off the grill. The strawberry shortcake is popular, with the fruit rolled up with angel food cake and Chantilly cream.

The Inventing Room: Ian Kleinman has built a career on molecular gastronomy, a disciple of the wild, whimsical capabilities of food when science is prioritized. He’s also a disciple of Willy Wonka. Take a mind-bending tour of “space foam,” glow-in-the-dark cotton candy and, yes, snozzberry wallpaper.

The Little Man Ice Cream Co.: In 2008, a 28-foot milk can in Denver’s Lower Highland neighborhood marked the start of a beloved tradition. “I love the idea of surprise and delight,” owner Paul Tamburello told us. “I love when something is just over the top.” As you might find in the flavors.

Patsy’s Candies: It’s the most famous name in sweets in the Pikes Peak region, starting more than 100 years ago in Manitou Springs. The owning family still maintains recipes of Irish immigrant Patsy Mahaney. Toffee and other confections are made and sold at the factory on 8th Street in Colorado Springs.

The Taffy Shop: The number of sweet options around Estes Park can be overwhelming. Go for the original. That’s The Taffy Shop, said to be the town’s longest lasting home of salt water taffy since 1935. The promise: “Making the same melt-in-your-mouth recipe for generations of happy customers.”

Totally Nuts & Company: Across from Patsy’s in Manitou Springs is this other shop impossible to miss. It’s formed by old tuberculosis huts, recalling the history of Manitou as a healing refuge. It’s a different cure today in the huts: The sweet smell of cinnamon-roasted almonds and pecans will draw you in.