One year ago today, Coloradans awoke to a standard, chilly late-winter morning ... and a world that would never be the same.
For months tensions had mounted as the highly contagious novel coronavirus marched unchecked around the globe. In late January, 2020, the sometimes deadly virus was confirmed in a Washington State resident. By the time the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, there was no hope of containing the disease, on a local or national scale.
On March 5, Gov. Jared Polis announced the Centennial State’s first two confirmed cases. By the end of the following week, there were more than 70, schools had suspended classes, and both state and national emergency orders had been issued.
"It is just a matter of time before we have our first fatality here in Colorado," Polis said at a press conference Friday, March 13.
Confirmation of that dire prediction came just a few hours later: the death of an El Paso County woman in her 80s, who two weeks before her death had played in a bridge tournament, potentially exposing dozens of elderly and vulnerable people to the virus.
Coronavirus was no longer just a concept or headline. It was here, and already deep into a deadly rampage that would make social distancing, masks and shut-downs part of the common language and experience.
For health care and emergency workers who would represent the front lines, fighting and treating the fallout of an invisible onslaught, the new reality slammed home that Friday the 13th.
For others, it came more slowly, in moments that then felt surreal but soon would just feel like life.
The Gazette asked local front line workers, educators and community leaders about their most vivid memories and impressions from 2020, as well as their thoughts — and hopes — about what lies ahead.
• • •
El Paso County Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly was in the room on March 13 when Gov. Jared Polis announced the state’s first COVID-19 fatality, and the possibility of a potential super spreading event among bridge club members.
“It was every zombie horror movie you have ever seen,” said Kelly, whose phone immediately started “blowing up.”
The following day he took his wife to dinner where a cover band was playing “It’s the End of the World” by R.E.M. as a joke. Kelly recalled thinking, “These people have no idea what’s coming.”
The possibility of containment was lost on day one, he said, and the fight against the virus instantly became a war. At the pandemic’s height in November and December, up to 30 death certificates a day were coming across his desk, Kelly said.
“The goal was never to save everybody; there was no way we were going to do that,” he said, adding that the community did preserve hospital capacity to care for the ill, which was one of the main goals.
While death is expected in a pandemic, what Kelly said he did not expect was rampant falsehoods and conspiracy theories surrounding the virus.
“Many, many, many people are dead that should not be dead because we failed collectively to appropriately deal with the lies and the false information that is out there,” he said.
Pandemic denial reached some of those most deeply affected by it, he said. Loved ones of those who died of COVID-19 called accusing him of getting paid to list COVID as a cause of death.
Still, there were some bright spots in the exhausting year. Mental health came to the forefront as it never has before and became a talking point for politicians. That likely would not have happened, were it not for the pandemic.
Kelly said he feels he made lifelong professional bonds that he expects will serve him well in the next crisis. — reported by Mary Shinn
• • •
When news broke that El Paso County had recorded the first COVID-19 death in Colorado, El Paso County Public Health Director Susan Wheelan knew things were about to move fast.
Immediately, the health department began implementing the county’s response. By the following Monday, most businesses and buildings were closed, with many people working remotely from home.
“Some of it was a little surreal,” Wheelan said.
Though the COVID-19 crisis is unlike anything she’s ever experienced, Wheelan said she's grateful for her emergency response training and the partnerships forged between local governments, health care providers and emergency response teams to lead El Paso County out of the crisis.
Things are looking up, with vaccination efforts underway and the county’s COVID-19 metrics steadily falling, she said.
“I definitely think that every single month we’re going to see something as positive … as it relates to reducing restrictions and having more of an open feel,” she said. “It has been a rough year for so many different reasons. My hope is that we’ll all maybe have a little bit more compassion as we’re helping each other through this.” — Breeanna Jent
• • •
The day of Colorado’s first COVID-19 death, Tamera Dunseth Rosenbaum, chief nursing officer for UCHealth Memorial Central, made her rounds at about 6 p.m. to visit with nurses. She remembers seeing the fear in their eyes.
“You’re supposed to have all the answers and I felt like I had none because we didn’t know much about the virus,” she said.
Nurses cried and begged to be allowed to wear masks, which at the time were not recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Rosenbaum told the nurses to do “whatever they needed to do to feel comfortable.”
That night was just the beginning, one scene from a vivid and harrowing year that Rosenbaum said pushed front line workers up to - and, for many, past - their breaking points.
During the winter spike in cases and deaths, one young nurse told Rosenbaum: “I didn’t get into nursing to deal with this much death, is it always going to be like this?”
Rosenbaum assured the nurse that it would get better. And it did. Christmas didn’t bring the expected, dramatic spike in cases and the number of new people catching the virus continued to fall. But the work has been too much for some people to bear.
“Many nurses have left the profession because they can’t cope with it anymore,” she said.
The hospital is working to support staff and help them cope, but Rosenbaum said she expects it will take a long time for staff to work through their feelings.
As one nurse manager told her, “I don’t know how to fill that void in my heart that I didn’t do enough.”
An outpouring of community support, including food donations and stacks of letters from students that Rosenbaum often reads aloud to her staff at the start of the day, have helped encourage her staff.
“We had the best-fed nursing units in the history of nursing units,” she said.
While the year has been exhausting for everyone, Rosenbaum is urging residents to wear masks and avoid large gatherings especially with new variants of the virus spreading.
“I know you’re tired. So are we. Wearing a mask is a whole lot easier than wearing an ET (endotracheal) tube and being on a ventilator,” she said. — Mary Shinn
• • •
The Air Force Academy sent about 3,000 cadets home to finish the semester online – only seniors remained on campus – when the pandemic took hold in Colorado.
Commandant of Cadets Maj. Gen. Michele Edmondson remembers that time clearly.
“I remember it was such an eerie feeling when COVID hit,” she said. “It was like a tornado in the night … you couldn’t see it, but you could hear the sirens and knew it was about to show up at your doorstep.
A mass exodus of cadets began - and went off without a hitch, thanks to the help of the senior class.
“The Firsties were incredible. They stepped up and took care of their fellow cadets. They were the calming force in the storm. They exemplified service before self in everything they did that day,” said Edmondson. “What this pandemic has shown me the most is how well the cadets take care of each other. They found new and innovative ways to communicate, connect and care for each other and their fellow cadets. In many ways, I would argue that cadet squadrons are closer now than they have ever been before. There is a sense of belonging and connectedness throughout the Cadet Wing that is truly remarkable.”
The Air Force Academy has also learned some valuable lessons about crisis response.
“We have also learned to be more flexible, and throughout this experience emphasized more than ever the importance of leading with patience, empathy and grace. These are things we should never lose because they make us better,” Edmondson said. — David Bitton
• • •
A couple of days after the lockdown, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers looked down from his sixth-floor office onto the intersection of Nevada and Pikes Peak avenues and all was still for a long minute in the middle of the day. There wasn’t a person in sight.
“I thought: ‘O my gosh, this is real and it’s going to have a huge impact.’ … It was an epiphany moment for me,” he said.
His calendar -- filled with four to six events in a day and two or three engagements at night, all focused on meeting with the public or marking accomplishment -- instantly got cleared.
He said he’s looking forward to a time when such “broad interaction with the public” is again part of his schedule. When that time comes, he knows it won’t bring a return to the old normal, at least not all of it.
“I think we will prove ourselves and are proving ourselves to be among the most economically resilient cities in America,” Suthers said. — Mary Shinn
• • •
Emergency department charge nurse Jeremy Hulsker and his fellow staff at UCHealth Memorial Central were all aware of their risk last March as they watched news stories about doctors and nurses in Italy and New York dying from coronavirus.
Hulsker recalled the fear in the eyes of his staff as they looked to him for reassurance that the personal protective gear would keep them and their families safe.
“I had to tell them it was going to be OK,” he said.
While hospital staff feared a surge of cases could overwhelm them in April, 2020, Colorado Springs’ big surge came later in the year, in November and December, giving hospitals months to plan and prepare.
At the winter peak, the emergency room had 30 COVID-positive patients.
A few weeks later, Hulsker was asked to be among the first people in Colorado to get the COVID-19 vaccination. He said his decision to get the vaccine inspired other staff, and his friends and family, to follow suit.
“Afterwards I realized it was a very big deal and a great honor because I know there are tens of thousands of health care workers that would have happily stepped up,” he said. — Mary Shinn
• • •
Reverend Liu Tofili of the First Samoan Congregational Christian Church in Colorado Springs, tried to bring a message of hope to his congregants throughout the past year of the coronavirus pandemic, but it hasn't been easy.
"The congregational is all about fellowshipping," Tofili said "And that was the biggest problem — we cannot fellowship."
For Tofili and his congregation, the limitations of in-person gatherings due to COVID-19 meant prayer meetings, Sunday school and communal activities were robbed of their richness.
Churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and religious events originally were deemed “non-essential” by Gov. Jared Polis, so were forced to close in-person services.
"I think that was the most hard thing we had to go through," Tofili said. "We do Facebook online and talk live but it's not the same as fellowshipping, you know, in-person."
Tofili said none of his congregants died of COVID-19 despite some families catching the virus. However, members of the Samoan community at other churches died.
"It really hit home in knowing that we are part of it. And that's exactly when we thought this thing is for real and it's here to stay,” said Tofili, who said that when the pandemic first started he expected it to only last a few months. Now, a full year into the pandemic, his thinking, and his message, have shifted.
"That's basically what my job was. To keep them from being scared, and let them know that this is going to be part of life," he said. — Jessica Snouwaert
• • •
Colorado Springs Homeless Prevention and Response Coordinator Andy Phelps clearly remembers sitting in a meeting last March and feeling “a real sense of fear” about what a deadly viral outbreak might mean for the homeless population.
“The shelters are pretty crowded,” said Phelps.
Springs Rescue Mission can have up to 450 people a night sleeping in bunk beds. The R.J. Montgomery Center, operated by the local Salvation Army, accommodates more than 200 homeless each night.
Phelps started writing down ideas of how spreading the contagious virus could be minimized among those living on the streets and in shelters. Establishing a separate location where homeless people who had COVID or had symptoms could be isolated and cared for came out on top.
Working with local agencies and using federal COVID relief money, the city opened a homeless isolation shelter in the City Auditorium last April. Since then, 265 homeless people have used the facility, 85 of whom tested positive for the virus, Phelps said. At the peak in November, 45 people were staying there, under the care of contracted certified nursing assistants and licensed practical nurses. Security guards, biohazardous waste disposal, laundry and cleaning services also were contracted.
The isolation shelter has played “a big part” in the community not having a COVID outbreak among the homeless until November, Phelps believes.
“As far as I know, we’re one of the only cities doing something like this,” Phelps said. “I believe in a very real sense this isolation shelter saved lives in our community.” — Debbie Kelley
• • •
As the pandemic progressed and stretched into months, teachers like Christina Gillette Randle, a first-grade teacher at Soaring Heights Elementary School in Harrison School District 2, realized they wouldn’t get to say goodbye to their pupils last spring.
“That was the hardest part, missing the closure with the students and not being able to witness the amazing growth and progress fourth quarter often brings,” she said.
Many students participated in graduation ceremonies with no or limited guests, after El Paso County received a variance from the state to do so. Summer school mostly was conducted online, and schools that reopened in the fall also provided virtual learning options.
She said she’s proud of fellow educators who have been “incredibly flexible and creative in the ways they have still fostered collaborative, engaging learning environments in a safe way.”
The need to constantly adapt and change over the past year has left teachers like Randle tired “but determined to meet students’ needs.” The pandemic also revealed inequities in the education system, such as access to technology, which schools have stepped up to provide for all students.
Learning at home helped improve teachers’ relationships with parents, she believes, since families “now have a much more significant role in their students’ education. — Debbie Kelley
• • •
Like most everyone, Renee Beebe, the executive director or the Springs Crossfire Ministries, went into panic mode when COVID came to town.
Basic human needs became immediately apparent when many businesses shut down last spring and were restricted in reopening with a fraction of normal capacity. As companies cut jobs or reduced employees’ hours, food pantries such as hers - the largest in the Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado network - became taxed, as requests for assistance with rent and utilities rose exponentially.
“I wondered what were we going to do? How were we still going to serve people?”
Thanks to federal relief funding and charitable dollars, along with increased donations from the community and collaboration with other local agencies, the Christian-based organization has been able to stay open throughout the pandemic, providing food, clothing and household goods to some 200 families three times a week.
“It doesn’t take a pandemic to bring us together to make sure people have a glimmer of hope and nobody will go to bed hungry,” she said. “Crossfire became a source of connection and relation. People feel loved here, like they have a friend and a place they can gather hope.” — Debbie Kelley
• • •
The Rev. Christopher Keith, a staff chaplain at UCHealth, used to be more of a spectator and facilitator before the pandemic - supporting patients and loved ones through the toughest moments, but standing back during intimate family discussions.
When the virus limited visits to hospitals, suddenly he and other chaplains were key to family conversations, decked out in a personal protective gown and mask, holding an iPad so that loved ones could talk with patients or just see the patient if the person was intubated, he said.
“We were the hands. We were the voice. We were that touch,” he said.
Keith misses glancing at unmasked facial expressions as a shortcut to understand how staff, patients and family members are really doing. Now he is far more aware of how much people sigh and the shape of their shoulders, he said. — Mary Shinn
• • •
Last March, shortly after the stay-at-home was issued, Kristiana Huitron and her staff at Voces Unidas for Justice in Colorado Springs hustled to contact each of their participants to see how they could provide support and make sure they were safe, and how to maintain connection while working far apart, she said.
Thinking that this change would last only a few weeks, maybe a few months, she and her team worked to help people “hang on” during the time that they couldn’t work.
“If we could fill those gaps, we could pick up and move into that normalcy again,” said Huitron, whose nonprofit provides safety services and networks for the Latino community facing domestic and sexual violence. The pandemic proved to be especially tumultuous for those experiencing domestic violence, with experts calling the financial stress, isolation and stay-at-home orders all factors that proved to exacerbate violent situations.
“I am really, frankly, afraid of what we are going to be walking into as far as people’s basic needs being met once there isn’t government intervention around housing and wages,” she said. “We know that once people are on the street people are even more vulnerable." — Olivia Prentzel