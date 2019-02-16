Friends and acquaintances of Patrick Frazee describe the man they know as a hard-working rancher, farrier, and horse trainer who lived on his family’s 35-acre property in Florissant. Some speak of him as an average Joe while others as a caring father who would help anyone.
“He was a nice guy,” said Tim Graf, co-owner of Blue Mountain Ranch, a youth summer camp in Florissant. Graf was in the same graduating class of 2004 at Woodland Park High School as Frazee.
So it was with shock and disbelief that some in the community registered the arrest of Frazee on Dec. 21 on suspicion of murdering his fiancee, Kelsey Berreth, the mother of the couple's 1-year-old daughter.
A possible motive for the presumed killing was revealed in an amended complaint filed Friday in U.S. District Court in the wrongful death lawsuit brought by Berreth's family against Frazee.
In it, they claim Frazee, who had the keys to Berreth's townhome and possession of her gun, demanded full custody of their daughter and killed her when she refused.
Police suspect Frazee, 32, killed Berreth, 29, in her Woodland Park townhome on Thanksgiving Day. She was last seen publicly, just after midday on Nov. 22, as she was captured shopping with the couple’s baby on surveillance video at Safeway.
After searching Berreth’s townhome and Frazee’s ranch, sheriff’s deputies booked Frazee into the Teller County jail in Divide on five felony charges, including first-degree murder and solicitation to commit murder in the first degree. He’s been on a no-bond hold.
Going back the decade-and-a-half to high school days, those who knew Frazee then said he hung out with other kids from the rural part of the county, was involved in the 4-H crowd, and was an average, unassuming teen.
“A quiet guy was all I ever knew,” said another classmate.
Now he's the key figure in a sensational murder case that has drawn national attention. Berreth's body has not been found, and information about the case has been tightly controlled.
Frazee faces a scheduled preliminary hearing Tuesday when authorities are expected to reveal for the first time details about the charges. The arrest affidavit and other legal paperwork pertaining to the case, sealed since his arrest, could be released at the hearing, said 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Lee Richards.
There have been “no issues” with Frazee in the Teller County jail, said Sheriff’s Office Cmdr. Greg Couch, adding that Frazee likely will remain jailed in Divide after Tuesday's hearing.
'So kind and helpful'
In the meantime, Frazee's associates in the community say they don’t recognize the picture of a murderer that authorities have painted of him.
Frazee would respond immediately to help the Two Mile High Club in Cripple Creek, the nonprofit agency that takes care of the town’s wandering donkey herd, said club president Clinton Cline.
As a farrier, Frazee trimmed the donkeys’ hooves several times a year for the past seven years, Cline said, and was on call for burro emergencies.
“He was very concerned about the health and well-being of the donkeys,” Cline said. “When they’d get stuff stuck in their hooves from wandering around the streets, he’d take care of us.”
Frazee had a “good work ethic,” Cline said, and was “very good at his job.”
Frazee helped Gilda Dellinger move her horse from Divide to Colorado Springs when she relocated to a new home.
She said she’s known Frazee for 20 years and would never have believed he could kill someone.
“He’s always been so kind and helpful,” she told The Gazette after attending Frazee’s hearing in January, one of several Frazee supporters at the courthouse in Cripple Creek.
Cline blames the media for spreading inaccurate information since Berreth’s disappearance hit national news as a missing person case in early December. He said the media has incorrectly portrayed Frazee as a bad guy.
“I’m shocked and annoyed at how people are acting,” he said. “There’s been no evidence presented so far. He’s an all-around nice guy, and a good dad.”
Contrary to what has been reported, Cline said Frazee was the primary caretaker of the couple's baby, Kaylee, who is now about 16 months old.
“He’s been raising the little girl since she was born,” Cline said. “Kelsey (Berreth) had visitation, and he had custody.”
The Gazette could not confirm the custodial arrangements of the couple’s child through court documents.
Welfare check requested
The supposition of innocence held by Frazee's friends took a jolt on Feb. 8 when an Idaho nurse pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence in Berreth's disappearance and apparent murder.
Krystal Jean Lee Kenney, 32, of Hansen, Idaho, accepted the plea deal at her advisement hearing in exchange for her testimony against Frazee.
“I learned Patrick Frazee had committed a homicide,” Kenney testified in court, reading from a handwritten statement. Choking back tears, she admitted she moved the victim’s cellphone with the intent to impair the investigation.
The charge against Kenney is a felony that normally results in up to 18 months in prison, but no sentence will be imposed until after Frazee's case has concluded.
Berreth’s mother, Cheryl, asked Woodland Park police to do a welfare check on Berreth 10 days after Thanksgiving, on Dec. 2, when she was unable to contact her daughter.
The following day, Woodland Park police opened a missing person case on Berreth, with Chief Miles De Young announcing on a national television network that the department was searching for her. He asked Berreth to let her family know if she had simply left the area and was safe.
Cline said that Berreth had delivered Kaylee back to Frazee on Thanksgiving, and that “Patrick had no reason to think there was anything wrong."
The child remained with Frazee until he was arrested, and she was then taken by the state Department of Human Services. Although Frazee’s mother, Sheila, fought for temporary custody of Kaylee, a judge granted Berreth’s parents, who live in Idaho, temporary physical custody.
'Shocking and crazy'
Alumni from Frazee’s high school class started talking about the case after the arrest.
Graf said he and Frazee didn’t hang out in the same crowd, and he didn’t even remember Frazee being in their class until another classmate mentioned it.
“We were all kind of in shock,” he said. “It’s all very shocking and crazy.”
Frazee was born in Colorado Springs, according to the county jail log. He grew up in Florissant on his family’s ranch and has headed it for years. His father is deceased; his 64-year-old mother lives on the ranch. A brother, Sean, works as a Colorado Springs police officer, and a sister, Erin, lives in Larkspur.
Dana Souligny of Colorado Springs wrote on a Facebook page about the case that her son’s girlfriend grew up as an acquaintance of Frazee.
“She says he’s a great guy, and no one has a bad word to say about him,” Souligny said.
One expert cautioned that abusers aren't easily identified based on their reputations among friends and co-workers.
When it comes to domestic violence, appearances can be deceiving, said Sherrylynn Boyles, executive director of TESSA, the Colorado Springs domestic violence prevention organization, which serves thousands of victims annually. It's hardly uncommon for perpetrators to be outwardly perceived as caring.
Victims often describe their partners as “very charming, charismatic and kind,” Boyles said.
The Gazette's Liz Forster contributed to this report.