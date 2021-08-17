Trucks & Tunes Outlaw Weekend, a new country music and motorsports festival planned for Labor Day weekend in the Colorado Springs area, has been postponed to 2022 due to the pandemic.

Just 17 days before the inaugural festival was set to kick off at the Pikes Peak International Raceway in Fountain, organizers announced Tuesday that the four-day event was called off.

The decision to move the event back a year was "partly due to the increased concerns and discomfort surrounding COVID, as well as the size, level of quality and infancy of Trucks & Tunes Outlaw Weekend," a statement read.

Chelsy Offutt, the venue's director of communications, said the relatively last-minute decision comes after observing “recent national trends,” such as Anschutz Entertainment Group’s announcement that concert-goers will be required to show proof of vaccination. She also noted major events like the New Orleans Jazz Fest are moving to 2022 because of the spread of the delta Covid-19 variant.

“We are just trying to keep a pulse on how people are feeling,” Offutt said. “It seems like things have shifted quickly in the last two weeks. We see the uncertainty in general, and people being a little bit unsure about wanting to make as many plans."

While Offutt said they didn't have conversations about implementing a vaccine or mask policy for the festival, “certainly that was coming.”

She said organizers sensed a hesitancy with ticket sales, and it was a challenge to get the word out about a new event, one that aimed to be a destination type of weekend.

“It’s an odd year,” she said. “This is a brand new event, and our plan wasn’t for it to be small or low quality.”

The festival's lineup included musical acts such as Rodney Atkins, Adam Calhoun, Nappy Roots as well as Colorado native Ashlie Amber. Tickets for a three-day pass were on sale for $295.

Tickets are now on sale for the festival's new dates of Sept. 2-5, 2022. Current ticket holders have the option to get a refund or roll their current ticket purchase to next year.

Meanwhile, the raceway's annual Hot Rod Rock & Rumble is still scheduled for Aug. 27-29. It will be the venue’s last multi-day music and motorsports event of 2021. It comes with a 100% COVID refund policy.

Offutt said that event was still on, pending any changes to CDC guidelines.

For more info, visit truckstunes.com.