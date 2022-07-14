The cost of building homes and businesses in Colorado Springs will be going up next year to help pay for new police and fire stations.

The Colorado Springs City Council approved fees this week on new buildings that will go into effect in January 2023 to help cover the costs of about five new fire stations and two police substations the community needs. Previously, impact police and fire fees were only paid by newly annexed property. Under the new structure the fees will be paid by infill development as well.

The new fees will cover 70% of the costs triggered by new development, a percentage debated by the council at its recent meeting. A minority of the council supported an 80% cost recovery, but couldn't find traction with its peers and ultimately the new fee structure passed on an 8 to 1 vote, with only Councilwoman Yolanda Avila opposed.

Mayor John Suthers and his administration supported a 70% cost recovery because developers also pay sales and use taxes on their materials that go to support the city's general fund and the public safety sales tax that mainly supports staffing in the police and fire departments.

"If they paid 100% of the impact fee on top of the use tax and sales tax. ... They would be paying more than their fair share," Suthers said.

Chief of Staff Jeff Greene said some sectors of the housing industry initially backed a far lower percentage of cost recovery, but they now support 70%.

On a 42-acre development on apartments and townhomes, the fees will be going from $113,907 to $160,377, a city presentation said. Those costs will be passed on to new tenants or owners who have been hit with record-high home prices in recent years.

At the same time, the current fees have fallen far short of the needs.

The existing annexation fees have raised $2 million since 2008 while the city invested $32 million in fire and police buildings, such as the new Sand Creek police substation and the Stetson Hills fire station, Chief Financial Officer Charae McDaniel said in a previous meeting.

In 2018, the City Auditor's Office also found that proposed police and fire fees described in the updated Banning Lewis Annexation agreement were not defined by city code. The annexation agreement guides development across an area that represents 85% of the growth capacity in the region.

Going forward, the Auditor's office suggests a four-year review of the fees, a letter submitted to city council said.