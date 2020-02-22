As a child growing up, Leon Kelly was aware that his mother would do strange and sometimes terrible things.
She’d lie morose in bed for weeks at a time, then turn chipper on a dime and bring their home in a west Indianapolis trailer park to a sparkling shine. The cycle repeated itself over and over.
But the son never fully understood his mother’s behavior until he worked at a psychiatric hospital.
Kelly, El Paso County’s elected coroner, knows all too well the toll of untreated mental illness and homelessness. His own mother, Julie Appleget, lived homeless off an on for years in Indiana, where Kelly grew up.
She died after being found overdosing on pills and nearly frozen on a park bench about five years ago in Indianapolis — not unlike many of the 87 people who died over a stretch of 18 months while homeless in El Paso County. Kelly led the efforts to compile the list, considered the most comprehensive ever assembled locally.
“The ripple effect of the lives that these people lead are incalculable,” Kelly said. “The number of bridges you’ve burned and family you’ve hurt and the pain you’ve caused others and yourself, it goes far beyond what I think most people can even imagine unless they’ve lived it with someone they care about.”
For Kelly, his mother’s struggles came into focus during medical school at Indiana University, when he worked at a psychiatric hospital.
One night, he flipped through a manual on mental illnesses and stumbled upon symptoms for two conditions. It was almost as if his childhood flashed before his eyes.
“I could have checked off every single one of them for bipolar disorder and particularly borderline personality disorder for my mom,” Kelly said. “I lived every one of those stories as a kid.”
She dropped out of high school and attempted suicide at age 18. But she appeared to have managed her conditions well during her 30s, when she got her GED and a nursing license.
Still, Kelly would notice the pendulum swing from super-productivity to bed-ridden malaise.
Her mind unraveled several years later when her husband at the time, described by Kelly as a drug dealer, was killed in an alley. She increasingly appeared to lose touch with reality, burning many of his childhood belongings. Their relationship grew so fraught that he blocked her number on his cellphone.
“It’s crazy, like, she could be violent at times,” said Kelly, choking up.
The last time he spoke to her was five years ago, right before Christmas when she got a hold of his grandparents’ phone, circumventing his caller ID blocker.
“She had this unique ability to — when she felt hurt or threatened or about to be abandoned — she’d burn every bridge imaginable,” Kelly said. “Like if you’re going to be mean to me, I’ll go nuclear on you.”
As county coroner, Kelly calls families of homeless people who have done exactly as his mother did — fall victim to untreated or mismanaged mental illness and become homeless.
He knows that for some families, hearing that their homeless, drug-addicted loved ones have died can come as a sad relief. It’s an upsetting realization that the dream of recovery for their loved one is over, but so is their loved one’s pain and struggle.
It’s why he has advocated for better mental health care in the Pikes Peak region. He sits on the board of the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. And he introduced free, quarterly behavioral health screenings for employees in his office, paid for through his own salary. It was a move meant to guard against the rigors of the job — one spent confronting death every day, while routinely notifying people that their loved ones have died.
“For me, it’s kind of like this job: I don’t do the autopsies for the dead people — they’re dead,” Kelly said. “I do them because what we learn from them helps families, helps answer questions, helps bring in the first steps of closure. It helps prevent other things from happening.”