Charis Bible College switches on-site men’s conference to livestream
Concerns over coronavirus led Charis Bible College to change the format of its annual men’s conference, which runs Thursday through Saturday.
Instead of being held on the Charis campus in Woodland Park, the event will be livestreamed to more than 1,000 participants, officials said this week.
In announcing the decision, the college — an organization of Andrew Wommack Ministries — said the move was done “in order to comply with requests from Teller County Health officials.”
The health department asked over the weekend that the organization consider canceling the event, said Andrew Wertz, senior vice president of Charis Bible College and Andrew Wommack Ministries.
“Hours later, Andrew Wommack decided that we could do the next best thing to holding the conference; we could livestream the event with an audience made of our local students and staff,” Wertz said. “We are believing for God to protect the health of our entire region.”
Last year’s event drew 1,200 participants from 30 states.
Teller County has not yet had any confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus.
Students and employees will watch the speakers, who include former NFL coach Tony Dungy and sportscaster James “JB” Brown, in the organization’s 3,165-seat auditorium.
The Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce and Visitors’ Center alerted local businesses, said President Debbie Miller.
“We wanted to notify venues so those who had geared up with additional employees would be prepared that there wouldn’t be an influx of people coming to the community,” she said.
Not having more than 1,000 visitors in town “most definitely” will negatively impact lodging tax and sales tax, Miller said.
“This is the slow season for us, so it’s nice to have an event to fill our lodging rooms up,” she said. “People also buy gas here and eat out when they’re here.”
Canceling the live event also will preclude the need for catered meals and the business the on-property café will do. Also affected are sales of books, CDs and DVDs, and donations given during the event, said Chris Suess, executive director of construction and facilities for Charis Bible College.
To see the schedule, go to charismensadvance.com for speakers and session times. To watch the event live, go to awmi.net/live at the scheduled times.
Homeless population vulnerable
More hand-sanitizing stations were installed at entryways to the Springs Rescue Mission. On any given day, some 700 employees, volunteers and clients who need shelter, meals or recovery programs are on the campus south of downtown Colorado Springs
With the premise that the homeless population may be more susceptible to illness and spreading an infectious disease, the faith-based organization is bolstering its focus on health and safety, said spokesman Cameron Moix.
“We’re encouraging anyone experiencing homelessness to have a place to wash their hands, shower, do their laundry and really focus on their health,” he said. “We understand oftentimes people experiencing homelessness do have a vulnerability to certain health conditions, and we want to make sure they can get the access to resources they need to stay well.”
The organization works with health care clinics and doctors who provide medical services, Moix said.
Signs about how to cover coughs, effective hand washing and other information also have been posted.
“We feel like we’re prepared,” Moix said.
No wine with communion
Bishop Michael Sheridan, head of the Catholic Diocese of Colorado Springs, issued a letter Saturday night informing priests to not offer the communal cup of wine with communion during Masses.
As part of precautions being urged to avoid possibly spreading the coronavirus, pastors are to suspend distribution of wine from the chalice “until further notice,” Sheridan said in his message.
Parishioners are encouraged to not shake hands during welcoming or sharing a sign of peace, or to otherwise engage in physical contact with others during services. Containers of hand sanitizer now are available at the entrances to churches.