Growth in Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region and the ripple effects on neighborhoods, traffic, water consumption, infrastructure and the like continue to be hot topics for local residents. Here are additional thoughts on growth-related issues from two longtime community members:

• Colorado Springs native Dave Gardner is arguably the Pikes Peak region's most outspoken growth critic. He operates the GrowthBusters website, hosts the GrowthBusters podcast and completed a 2011 documentary that explored the problems of growth.

• Tim Seibert is a senior vice president at Norwood Development Group, one of Colorado Springs' largest and most active real estate development companies. Seibert oversees Norwood’s master-planned communities, including the 18,000-acre Banning Lewis Ranch that makes up most of the city's eastern one-third. He previously owned the Springs-based N.E.S. land planning firm.

Their comments were pulled from interviews with The Gazette and edited for brevity and clarity.

GARDNER

• On whether he’s seen changes in how Colorado Springs has grown and evolved as a community: The changes are pretty few and I guess maybe small in a lot of cases. A couple of things actually kind of surprised me. One, is it seems to me that the city of Colorado Springs, just the adoption of that water rule by City Council. I never thought I’d see that in Colorado Springs. But I really do think that the fact that hardly a day goes by that the Colorado River isn’t in the headlines, and I think the citizens of this community are finally ready and willing to be super concerned about growth because they see that we don’t have the water to keep it up. I think water has really elevated the concern.

• His thoughts on the water rule adopted this year by the Colorado Springs City Council, which requires the city's utility to have 128% of the water needed to serve existing demand, along with the projected need of future properties looking to be annexed by the city: My take is that it was good, but the cynic in me says, just like the county’s 100-year water rule, the development community will be finding all kinds of ways to run an end-run around the rule. I don't have any confidence that the city will apply that rule totally, firmly, wisely and intelligently.

• On what local governments should do about water use: In a super enlightened alternate reality, the city, all of the cities and all of the utilities in this area would have declared, oops, we have outgrown the water supply of this region and the future does not look good. We’re not going to stop people from moving in, but we’re going to stop new wells and new water taps. And we’re going to find a way to all together do the best job we can of meeting the water needs of the taps that are in place. (A water tap moratorium) would be the only smart thing, truthfully. In fact, most cities in the American cities that would be the only smart thing. I think all the Colorado River headlines and the climate change news is leading us into where those conversations aren’t so unreasonable after all.

• On an influx of apartment projects in Colorado Springs neighborhoods and their impact on local growth: That’s certainly better than this city further expanding its geographic footprint. And certainly all the people moving into those high rises don’t have lawns to water and they share walls, so they’ll be a lot more efficient to heat and cool. That’s a small step in the right direction.

• His reaction to neighborhood opposition to those same apartment projects: I'll be the first to tell you, I don’t want to have a huge apartment complex right across the street from me, either. I don’t want the traffic, I don’t want the noise, I don’t want the view blocked. I’ve even seen cases where pretty smart people with a pretty strong environmental record fight against something in their neighborhood. We’re all human beings. But what’s happened is, we've grown to the point where we can't really have what we want. A lot of us want to have that kind of suburban lifestyle. We want to have a little bit of space, a little bit of privacy, some greenery around our house. We've got 8 billion people on the planet today. When there were 1 billion people on the planet or even 2 billion people on the planet, that wasn't an unreasonable thing to want. But we've been unwilling to talk about population growth and overpopulation, let alone do anything about it. So, the human race has grown to the point where now it's really irresponsible to live on a 35-acre ranchette, but even to want to live on an acre or a half-acre. It doesn't work. The math doesn't work out. The physics don't work out.

• On communities that are "addicted to growth": What I’d really rather do is try to get our community and really every community on the planet to get over itself and stop measuring progress in terms of its growing population, added construction, increased domestic gross metropolitan product. Those are all not good metrics for success on a full planet. So I’d really love to see us get over our growth addiction and then maybe we won’t have to keep building all of those apartment complexes and condos."

• On growth of downtown Colorado Springs apartments and new commercial development in the area: I chose not to live in New York City or Denver. I chose to return to my hometown of Colorado Springs. So I don’t really want the traffic to be worse than it is today, but it’s going to be. That (new apartments) represents a lot of people who don’t have to get into their cars, as much. So I’m hopeful that it will make it easier for this city to have better public transportation. I’m OK with the number of restaurants downtown and the entertainment options there. But there seems to be this contingent that is never OK. It can always be better. So they just keep on, each new step of added residents to downtown they celebrate because we’re going to have more restaurants to choose from and more nightlife. When is enough is enough? I think we’ve got enough. So I would be totally happy to see that come to an end.

• A final thought: The population is going to peak and start contracting between now and the end of the century. The population will peak in the United States as well. Before the end of the century, cities that are hooked on growth are all going to be competing for population that’s dwindling. If we grow like crazy, we could be sitting on a lot of stranded assets as population starts to contract.

SEIBERT

• On what Colorado Springs' growth means to him in 2023: Just using that word, clearly, growth happens in a lot of ways. If you're looking at you're looking at it from a perspective of a tree, it's growing bigger, stronger, more resilient. The trunk is getting bigger, the branches are reaching out farther, the roots are growing deeper. And the same thing happens with the city. The hope is that through smart, planned growth, we become more able and more resilient. Our infrastructure gets stronger, our opportunities get greater, jobs get created for existing residents and future residents. When I say future residents I just don't mean important residents; almost half of our population is created by people that are already here. There's three and four generations and maybe even five that continue to call Colorado Springs home, and they all need jobs and houses along with the people that are choosing to live here because of our quality or life or whatever. So you're trying to grow all of that in a way that is logical, that is sequential, that can continue to be resilient whether it's utility infrastructure, roadway infrastructure, jobs, economic resilience.

• On how well the city is doing in all those areas: Every sector goes through ups and downs. I would say a big positive win right now is on our economic development front. Whether it's Entegris or Meyer Burger, Zivaro, we've been riding a momentum over the last 18 to 24 months, maybe even longer than that. Now with Space Command decision as well, economically, we're on an upswing. Clearly on an upswing on where we are bringing in higher-paying, we hope resilient jobs that are future looking and diversifying our economy and not just building on past successes. On infrastructure, particularly road infrastructure, I would rate us kind of in the middle of the pack. One of our big strengths in the region is the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority. It's a collaborative, regional effort to say the system needs to work for everybody and not just in one jurisdiction or another. That's been a positive thing.

• Why there's a disconnect between developers who tout smart planning and homeowners who oppose new residential and commercial projects: For most people, their home, whether they rent or they own, is very personal for them. Any change, anything that impacts that, and for a lot of people it's their largest single investment, anything that is going to change that becomes a concern. And I acknowledge that. They have concerns. How they're brought forward, what those responses are, that's another part of the conversation on growth. I think we all recognize why people are interested, concerned, voicing opposition and I think sometimes voicing support.

• His reaction to people who want to limit growth: I know that there are people that think we should turn off the spigot. And I would tell you, OK, look at what Boulder's done. Look at cities that have said, OK, now we're done, we're no longer going to do that. If you didn't already own you're home, you're not buying a home there and you're pushing the problem somewhere else. For those that are inside the box, that may be fine. But the question is, what is the responsibility of the region, because it's not just that neighborhood or that street or whatever that concern is. What is the responsibility of the region to make sure that we are able to provide housing stock or job creation.

• On making use of existing parcels in established areas for new residential and commercial development: Infill development is part of a smart growth equation. I believe that infill development needs to occur, but it can't all just be an infill and it all just can't be in greenfields. It's finding balance between all of that and how do all of those things sort of work together to create space and opportunity for a growing community.

• On transportation and other discussions taking place regarding the Banning Lewis Ranch's development: What kind of alternative modes of transportation can actually make a realistic difference in traffic patterns? How do we reduce vehicle miles traveled? How do we reduce greenhouse gas emissions? Just because it's a good thing to do. And so we are thinking about that because we have the ability to do that because of the scale. We're sharing that with the city, we're sharing that with county officials just to say here's what's on our minds, here's how we look at this, how do we lean into that? That goes true for everything: infrastructure, parks, trails, open space, housing variety and housing stock, employment and job centers, shopping and retail centers. How do all those things work so that transportation is smart? That walkability and access to the outdoors is available to every resident out there and as quick as easy as possible. Because if you can get to your job, you can get your shopping, you can get access to open space and your house is located in a place where all that is accessible, that's smart growth and that's smart development and that's what we're talking about as we talk about our future.

• On the need to link employment centers, housing and transportation: We acknowledge there's been a shift in planning, a shift in employment needs, a shift in homeowners and housing needs. How do we build an employment, mixed-use center from scratch, but that can be ready to accept transit, whatever that might be in the future, in a way that can make a difference in how people travel? As you look at Schriever Space Force Base and Peterson Space Force Base, people are commuting all over from the region because there isn't housing available in proximity to that. They have to come from farther away. Obviously, if we can create housing alternatives for those locations, for where jobs are coming in at the airport business park, potentially we're also shifting how commutes work. As we create neighborhoods that have parks and open space and easy access to those features, quick access to jobs, bringing in retail segments to that bring shopping in proximity. It can change how commuting patterns happen across the region. That's also part of how do jobs and housing and transportation all work together.

• A final thought: I have lived in Colorado Springs; I moved here in 1992. My first job out of college was here in Colorado Springs. I've raised my kids here. I want them to come back. This is personal. This is about how do we make our city great. It's about looking at the city as a whole landscape, regardless of who owns it, how do we create opportunities for everybody? I use that word opportunities on purpose because it's housing opportunities, it's job opportunities. I want to start a business, I want to go to church, I want to be able to access open space and trails and parks. That's city building, that's creating opportunity for the future. And what I want for my children, I want that for everybody else in our city.