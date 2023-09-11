Maverik will stay, Kum & Go will leave and Good 2 Go has arrived as part of big changes to Colorado Springs' convenience store landscape.

Utah-based Maverik completed its purchase last month of Kum & Go of Iowa, the two chains recently announced. As a result, 120 to 140 Kum & Go stores in Colorado, Utah, Idaho and Wyoming will be re-branded as Maveriks starting in January, Maverik said.

Kum & Go has 86 stores in Colorado, and online checks show about 25 of them are in Colorado Springs, Fountain and Monument. Maverik, meanwhile, has 29 stores in Colorado and four in the Springs area.

Maverik and Kum & Go, both longtime, family-owned convenience store chains, announced their merger in April, but it was unknown at the time what that might mean for stores in markets such as Colorado Springs.

As they await their rebranding, all Springs-area Kum & Go stores will remain open, a Maverik spokeswoman said via email.

Meanwhile, Maverik has sold three of its local stores to Good 2 Go, an Idaho-based convenience store chain that's entering the Colorado Springs market.

Those Maverik locations — at 711 E. Fillmore St. and 7491 Black Forest Road in Colorado Springs and 6180 Timber Rail Point in Fountain — already have been converted to Good 2 Go stores, with new signs and banners heralding the change.

Each of those Maverik stores was a short distance from a Kum & Go location; in the case of the Maverik on Fillmore, it was across the street from Kum & Go.

"The purchase of these Maverik stores was a special circumstance and we expect that any future Good 2 Go growth in the Colorado Springs market would come from new Good 2 Go stores," Caleb Shiley, a Good 2 Go spokesman, said via email.

He didn't say how many total stores Good 2 Go envisions for the Springs market.

"We think our Colorado Springs friends (we call our customers friends) will love what Good 2 Go Stores has to offer and we will continue to look for growth opportunities in the future," Shiley added.

Good 2 Go liked the areas where its new stores are located in Colorado Springs and Fountain, Shiley said.

"The teams in our stores are fun and the friends (customers) that shop our stores are just as fun," he said. "These are vibrant, growing neighborhoods with lots of personality and that fits well with who we are."

In addition to buying three stores in the Springs and Fountain, Good 2 Go has purchased six more in the Denver area, Utah and Wyoming, Shiley said.

Like restaurants and retailers, competition is fierce among brick-and-mortar convenience store chains. 7-Eleven long has dominated the Colorado Springs market, along with Circle K, Loaf 'N Jug and several independents, among others.

Kum & Go opened its first Springs store in 2012, and Maverik followed five years later. Since then, other chains that have expanded locally include Murphy Express and United Pacific. QuikTrip, based in Tulsa, Okla., now is expanding to the area with a location in Monument and three more planned in Colorado Springs.

Convenience stores sell gas, hot and cold food, snacks, coffee, soft drinks, cigarettes, lottery tickets and many other items for on-the-go customers who want to make a quick purchase and get on their way to work or home.

Some chains also have ratcheted up the convenience store experience in recent years.

Kum & Go and Maverik have built stores of roughly 5,000 square feet, which are much larger than older 7-Elevens. Kum & Go, Quik Trip and others, meanwhile, have on-site kitchens that prepare fresh food such as pizza and breakfast sandwiches.