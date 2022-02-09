The Colorado Springs City Council earlier this week approved two previously controversial candidates to the Pikes Peak Library Board, after council members raised some concerns about how the new board members might shift the direction of the library district.

"Essentially, we are having a conversation, whether people are aware of it or not, about First Amendment rights," councilwoman Nancy Henjum said.

The library district board is appointed by the City Council and El Paso County Commission and governs the district's budget and policies. The group, including the new members, will soon review the district's book collection development policy, the guidelines that govern the books, videos, magazines and other materials available at the district's 16 branches, chief librarian and CEO John Spears said.

The library board put off a review of that policy, in part, because one of the newly appointed board members, Aaron Salt, a business owner and recently elected conservative School Board District 20 member, expressed interest in being part of that collection policy review, Spears said.

Salt told City Council in November that he considered some library material objectionable and he would be interested in removing those from the juvenile and the children's sections.

He said in an interview Wednesday he is not interested in censoring adult materials but he does want to make sure that juvenile sections have age-appropriate materials. He is also interested in an online portal that would allow parents to "white-list or black-list" books so they have control over what their children are reading.

"I believe that parents should have the right to have a say over the content and material that their children are exposed to," he said. The portal is an idea that has gained traction with some parents but would take time and resources to develop, he said.

City Council members raised objections to Salt and Erin Bents, a stay-at-home mom, in November when their appointments failed on a 5-4 vote, one vote short of the needed two-thirds majority. At the time, both council members who supported and opposed the new candidates claimed the appointments were being politicized.

Council members opposed to the appointments were also concerned library board president Wayne Vanderschuere, a former Marine and a retired general manager of water for Colorado Springs Utilities, was not going to be reappointed. It is uncommon for the council not to reappoint board members, particularly those in leadership positions.

Since then councilman Richard Skorman has resigned from the council and was replaced by Stephannie Fortune, who is more in line with more conservative members of council. So, Salt and Bents were approved on a 6-3 vote Tuesday, with councilmembers Yolanda Avila, Bill Murray and Henjum opposed.

The appointment of the new members comes amidst a conservative-led movement to ban books nationally that have themes around race, gender and sexuality. Much of these efforts are focused on school libraries. EdWeek reported in January that school districts in 31 states are embroiled in debates over books. No Left Turn in Education is one of the groups involved in these debates and maintains a list of books that it claims are "used to spread radical and racist ideologies to students." The list includes books such as "This Book is Anti-Racist," "So You want to Talk About Race" and "A Young People's History of the United States."

Councilman Wayne Williams, who supported Salt and Bents, said the district's board has no intent to pursue book banning and that will not change with the new members. When it comes to age restrictions, Williams is supportive, he said.

After the vote Wednesday, Henjum said she hoped the library's collection policy would stand.

"I would hope that we would continue to allow all kinds of literature and books and history to be available," she said.

Spears said he expected the updated collection policy would rely on the established principles of librarianship. The board has previously adopted the American Library Association's Freedom to Read principals, such as making available the "widest diversity of views and expressions."

"I have confidence that we will be able to work with the board and the community for them to understand that the public library is one of the few places where every viewpoint is allowed voice and that’s a fundamental aspect of who we are," he said.

When it comes to managing the children and teen collections, parents have the right to ensure their children are accessing appropriate materials. One group of parents cannot end up telling other parents what is appropriate for their children, Spears said.

The library has seen an uptick in conversations about what materials that are appropriate, mostly concerning items that touch on race, gender and sexuality. Few of those conversations have risen to the level of formal challenges to books because the staff has been able to talk with patrons about their concerns and educate them about the library's role.

"Everyone in this community has a right to tell us what they want to see in the collection. ... They don’t have the right to define what the library should be for other people," Spears said.