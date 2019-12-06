Nearly a dozen contractors and subcontractors say they’re owed more than $3.6 million for work they’ve done at seven Colorado Springs apartment complexes owned by Slipstream Properties, the Denver company that bought the apartments last year.
The unpaid bills were detailed in mechanic’s liens filed against limited liability companies controlled by Slipstream and that are listed as owners of the apartments, according to El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office records.
The first liens were filed Oct. 8 and the most recent was submitted Tuesday, the records show. It’s unknown if more liens have been filed, but haven’t shown up in public records.
Eleven companies in Colorado Springs, Monument, Denver, Aurora, Parker, Centennial and Phoenix have filed the liens. Seven of those liens, totaling nearly $2.6 million, were filed by Farrington Construction Management of Conifer, which records show served as Slipstream’s main contractor.
Slipstream officials did not return calls Friday.
The company bought the seven apartment projects in May 2018 and set out to renovate and upgrade the properties after they were left in disrepair and bug-infested by previous owner Terry Ragan of Colorado Springs.
Mechanic’s liens are legal claims brought by contractors, subcontractors and suppliers who allege they haven’t been paid for work they’ve performed or materials, tools and equipment they’ve provided.
Liens are common in the construction industry and often are resolved and the actions withdrawn. Other times, however, the disputes end up in court.
Life after Terry Ragan: Conditions at southeast Colorado Springs apartments improving, but at a cost
While records show the liens against Slipstream total $3,637,172.45, that amount might be misleading.
In some cases, subcontractor liens were filed against both Slipstream and Farrington Construction, as the main contractor.
It’s unknown if Farrington’s liens against Slipstream might incorporate some of the amounts filed by subcontractors. If that’s the case, the total of the liens against Slipstream could be less and the true dollar value likely would have to be sorted out in court.
Farrington Construction owner Eric Farrington couldn’t be reached for comment Friday evening.