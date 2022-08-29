Delta Solutions & Strategies, a Colorado Springs defense contractor that creates military training products and modeling simulations, won a $187 million contract that makes it the primary contractor on U.S. Space Command, the company says. It appears to be the largest defense contract awarded to a local contractor this year.

The five-year contract will mean an addition of 150 personnel — a near doubling of Delta's workforce, to 315 — as well as the addition of 10,000 square feet of office space at the company's Colorado Springs hub.

"This was a critical win for us," Mark Stafford president and CEO of the company, said. "In fact, this win pretty much makes us one of the premier providers of space services across the country."

The contract focuses on supporting military operation, intelligence, logistics, communications and exercises for Schriever, Peterson and Vandenberg Space Force bases, Scott Anible, chief operating officer for the company, said.

"For the country as a whole, as space grows (in) importance and becomes ... a warfighting domain, U.S. Space Command is in charge of that for the country," Stafford said. "So it's critical that we're able to protect our satellites and our ability to maneuver in space and protect those assets."

The contract is the largest the company has ever earned and will involved seven subcontractors, including Apogee Engineering, LinQuest and Booz Allen Hamilton.

Prior to the contract, Delta was growing by $1 million to 2 million a month in revenue; as a result, Stafford believes the gains made with the new contract are sustainable.

"I also think it's the most important piece of work we've ever won, both for the country and us as a company," Stafford said. "Just the criticality for our customers, how important it is that we provide excellent service and employees every day."

While U.S. Space Command is headquartered in Colorado Springs, then-President Donald Trump ordered the transfer of Space Command to Huntsville, Ala. State and local officials are fighting to reverse that decision.