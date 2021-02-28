Home construction is underway in Gold Hill Mesa, a westside subdivision in Colorado Springs, on property the Colorado Geological Survey called into question in 2019 for its potential instability.
A new study of the soils and a peer review of that study — both paid for by the developer, Gold Hill Neighborhood — found property known as Filing 10 on the northeast side of the subdivision was "suitable for development."
Filing 10 was determined to be less at risk of settlement than another portion of the subdivision, known as Filing 11, which the Colorado Geological Survey raised questions about during 2019, but last summer found no reason to deny.
"It’s solid ground," said Stephanie Edwards, executive vice president of Gold Hill Neighborhood.
The city did not require the updated study of Filing 10 or use the updated study in the approval process. The updated study is also not public record, but the developer shared the executive summary of the study and the peer review with The Gazette.
The city of Colorado Springs approved the Filing 10 plan for 55 homes in August after receiving a letter from the developer addressing concerns CGS raised, said Gayle Sturdivant, city engineer.
Development of Filing 10 was put on hold in October 2019 when CGS said it needed more data about the potential for the area to settle over time or destabilize during an earthquake, also known as liquefaction, before it could recommend approval of the project to the city.
The agency called for more information, in part because satellite images showed portions of Gold Hill Mesa, a neighborhood of 550 homes and expected to grow to 1,200, sank more than 3 inches over a six-year period, a finding the developer disputes.
CGS wanted to more fully understand the area because Filing 10 is planned to build over tailings left behind by the Golden Cycle Mill. The mill produced millions of tons of tailings during its operations from the 1890s to the 1940s.
Tailings can be fine silt-sized particles that behave as a liquid when saturated with water, and they can increase the potential for the ground to settle or destabilize during an earthquake, a CGS engineer wrote in a 2019 letter to the city. The new study found the area is not prone to those risks.
When asked why the city did not ask the state agency to review the more recent study of the property, city planner Hannah McGuire said the decision-making authority about whether to approve construction in the area lies with the city engineer.
"The city engineer has the authority written in code to agree or disagree with the recommendations made by Colorado Geologic Survey (sic) and to proceed as they see appropriate. ... The city engineer made the decision that the validation letter was acceptable as written for Filing 10 and additional review was not necessary," McGuire said. The letter built on a 2004 study the city previously approved that found the area was safe for construction.
The letter described some of the additional work the developer funded to answer questions raised by CGS, including sampling the soil down to bedrock. CGS had critiqued earlier studies for not having a detailed subsurface investigation of the soil and groundwater
The letter also described how the tailings have dried out significantly because of the arid climate. CGS previously stated in 2019 the saturation of the tailings was not fully understood.
The peer review of the developer's study said recent sampling found "the sand tailings present will settle quickly upon application of load and are not prone to long-term settlement." Sand tailings also allow water to drain out of them faster than silt and clay and so they do not see long-term consolidation settlement, said Tim Mitchell, a CTL Thompson engineer, who worked on the analysis.
The silt tailings under Filing 10 are in thin layers, and if they settled, it would happen at depths that would not affect homes, said Hayden Fischer, chief technical officer with Bryant Consultants who conducted the peer review.
After new fill dirt was placed in Filing 10 to prepare for construction, the developer also observed rapid and expected settlement of the soils, the letter stated. The settlement was in line with what was expected and showed it was acceptable to build on the site, Mitchell said.
"The results of that physical survey indicate negligible movement over a three-month period," the validation letter stated.
CGS officials did not respond to a request for comment about whether it was usual for them not to review a housing project that previously raised questions.