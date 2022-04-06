Work to widen Black Forest Road north of Woodmen Road is slated start later this month and improve access along a rapidly growing corridor.
The Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority is expected to spend $32 million on the project that will to widen the road to two lanes in each direction from Woodmen Road to Research Parkway, said Mike Chavez, a city of Colorado Springs engineering manager. The construction will also improve congested intersections.
"We are looking at making improvements to the corridor to make it run more efficiently," he said.
One of the first improvements will be the introduction of turn lanes at Black Forest and Cowpoke Road to help traffic flow better during construction. The intersection has been upgraded from a four-way stop to a signalized intersection, but without the space for left turn lanes on Black Forest, it wasn't as effective as hoped, Chaves said.
No intersection improvements are planned at Woodmen and Black Forest roads, but the intersection should function better because Black Forest will be wider.
The project will also include two new southbound and northbound bridges over Cottonwood Creek, a 6-foot sidewalk on the east side Black Forest Road and a 10-foot sidewalk on the west side. The new sidewalks are expected to tie into other sidewalks and trails in the area as it develops, Chaves said.
To improve safety, the road will also have new 6-foot shoulders that will provide space for cyclist and for vehicles to pull off, he said.
Once complete, the improvements may ease slow moving traffic in the area.
The intersection of Woodmen and Black Forest roads is a well-known problem in the area, said Terry Stokka, chairman of the Black Forest Land Use Committee for the Black Forest Community Club.
"Plenty of people have told me it’s a real madhouse there with everybody coming out of the Forest," he said.
The long-term plan is to widen Black Forest all the way to Old Ranch Road to help accommodate traffic from growth in the area. For example, the Wolf Ranch subdivision to the west of Black Forest Road is under construction and expected to connect to the corridor in several places, Chaves said. The Lodge at Black Forest, an apartment at the intersection of Black Forest and Woodmen Road also announced plans to add 290 apartments in March adding to the existing 582 apartments, The Gazette previously reported.
Stokka said the Black Forest Land Use Committee believes that widening the road all the way to Old Ranch Road is unnecessary and would prefer to see the expansion stop at Briargate Parkway because further north of that the road travels past homes on 5- to 20-acre lots. The committee is also against widening the road beyond Old Ranch Road because of the homes, stores and churches are so close to the road.
The committee would prefer to see investments in connecting Briargate to Stapleton Road to provide another east-west corridor that would connect to Powers Boulevard and ease regional congestion, Stokka said.
At the moment, drivers do not have an alternate route to use to avoid the construction on Black Forest Road and some congestion should be expected, Chaves said. The work is expected start on April 18 and wrap up in late 2024.
Two public meetings will be held next week for residents to learn about the project and ask questions.
The first meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the Our lady of the Pines Catholic Church at 11020 Teachout Road, Colorado Springs. The presentation will start at 6 p.m.
The second meeting with be virtual from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. To register, visit Coloradosprings.gov/BlackForestRd.