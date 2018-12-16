Construction on West Colorado Avenue in the area known as "no man's land" between Old Colorado City and Manitou Springs will take about six months longer and cost about $10 million more than originally expected.
The cost to revamp the stretch of West Colorado Avenue from 31st Street to U.S. 24 has risen to about $41 million, and completion is not expected until June 1, El Paso County Engineer Jennifer Irvine wrote in a Wednesday memo to the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority.
When crews broke ground in 2016, the project was expected to be completed by the end of this year. But, in September, former county digital media specialist Greg Dingrando told The Gazette that construction would continue into early 2019 because of weather-related delays and other challenges.
Crews have encountered a slew of problems, from massive underground boulders that needed to be broken up to aging utility lines, some so old that it wasn't known to what entity they belonged.
Abestos was discovered and had to be mitigated, hundreds of old tires were unearthed in Fountain Creek and the county had to acquire land for the project, said county spokesman Ryan Parsell.
"There's a lot going on behind the scenes," Parsell said. "Nobody wants to have construction in their backyard. But this is about trying to get this project right the one time that we’re going to have a crack at it."
When the West Side Avenue Action Plan is completed, four-lane West Colorado Avenue, which turns into Manitou Avenue, will be transformed into a two-lane stretch separated by a center turn lane and lined with bike lanes, wide sidewalks and vintage streetlights. The 1.5 mile stretch is known as "no man's land" for the patchwork of jurisdictions that control it, including Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs and the county.
Most of the cost is being footed by revenues from the Transportation Authority, which levies a 1 percent sales tax within its boundaries, including Colorado Springs, El Paso County and Manitou Springs. Funding is also being provided by the Manitou Springs Urban Renewal Authority, the state Transportation Department and Colorado Springs Utilities.
The cost estimate when construction began was about $31 million, but county officials have said they always anticipated that to rise because design plans were not complete when crews began moving dirt. By March of this year, the price tag had risen to roughly $35 million. To cover the first increase, the authority's Board of Directors re-allocated nearly $4 million that was initially earmarked to improve Mesa Ridge Parkway.
On Wednesday, the board unanimously approved another $5.5 million for the West Avenue Action Plan that was previously budgeted to pay for upgrades on South Academy Boulevard — a project that has not yet started, Irvine told the board before the vote.
"We intend to get into design next year," she said. "I know that with the amount of funds that we have remaining, and the budgeted funds for 2019, we will have plenty of funds to get started on that design and not be held up."
About $4 million of the most recent funding increase will cover costs including job site and labor expenses due to the extension and additional equipment and materials that are needed. Nearly $1 million more will be paid to a construction management firm to continue to provide supervision and inspection services until the project is done, and almost $500,000 will be paid to a transportation planning firm for project support costs related to property acquisition, public communication efforts and other areas.
The seemingly never-ending maze of traffic barriers and lane restrictions has been exhausting for businesses along the stretch, said Farley McDonough, owner of Adam's Mountain Cafe at 26 Manitou Ave. Her sales fell last year due to construction, and this year's slump has been compounded because the Pikes Peak Cog Railway didn't operate.
"It’s just been a really tough couple of years," she said. "It’s going to take us a long time to dig out of it."
Judi Ellias Ochs, who owns Metal Mama's metalworking studio at 4 Manitou Ave., said she still sees traffic backing up outside of her business every day due to construction.
"People tell me they wouldn’t come over here because of what’s going on," Ochs said. "Everybody in Manitou will agree that their business is still down because of it."
The project reached a milestone in October with the reopening of the Adams Crossing bridge, over Fountain Creek at Columbia Road.
This winter, crews will continue utility-related work, such as burying power lines underground and installing fiber optic lines, and retaining walls along Fountain Creek, Parsell said.
Next year, sidewalks will be installed, landscaping will be done, a final layer of pavement will be added to the stretch, and work will continue to develop a pedestrian and bike plaza on Ridge Road, he said.
Road surfacing work will be put on hold for the Christmas holiday, Parsell said.