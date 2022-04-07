A 10-bedroom residence that breaks ground Saturday in northeast Colorado Springs will be more than just a new home.
It’ll be a place of hope, opportunity and the dawn of an optimistic future, said Lisa Schmitz, executive director of Mater Filius Colorado Springs.
The local chapter of the international nonprofit is building the network’s 23rd maternity home for pregnant women who need a safe, supportive place to live while they await the arrival of their child.
“There are related programs to help pregnant women, but there really isn’t another housing program specifically for pregnant moms in Colorado Springs,” Schmitz said.
Mater Filius, which is Latin for mother and child, will kick off construction with a public ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday, led by Bishop James Golka, head of the Catholic Diocese of Colorado Springs.
The home is being erected on the grounds of St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church, 8755 Scarborough Drive in the Briargate neighborhood.
It's expected to open for clients in about a year, said Schmitz, who will run the ministry with her husband, Tony.
“At the heart of our Catholic faith is a great sense of the sacredness and dignity of human life, and also the preferential option for the poor,” Golka said in a statement.
“I love that Mater Filius is not a house for Catholics; this is a house for human beings who are seeking additional support. When we think of single, pregnant women, no matter how they got to the place where they are now, we choose to respond to them with love.”
Mater Filius is a Catholic apostolate sanctioned by the diocese, Schmitz said. However, there are no faith restrictions on clients — any pregnant woman age 14 to mid-40s, of no faith or any faith, can apply to join the program.
Schmitz is one of four founders, along with Colorado Springs residents Julie Bailey, Dick Eitel and Mike Faricy.
In talking with women outside Planned Parenthood clinics, Bailey, director of the diocese’s Respect Life Apostolate, said women who are considering an abortion often cite housing insecurity and financial difficulties as reasons they choose abortion.
“Being able to offer Mater Filius as an alternative to abortion for those who do not have secure housing or a stable, independent lifestyle will be a game-changer,” she said.
The home will accommodate 10 pregnant women and any children they already have who are under age 5, Schmitz said. Families can live there for up to eight months after delivery.
Everything will be free — living quarters, food, transportation, supplies, professional one-on-one mentorship and classes in life skills, such as cooking, nutrition, budgeting and finance. A work program will encourage participants to complete their education or continue employment.
Day and night house mothers will oversee the property.
“We want it to feel like a home that provides support, love and learning,” Schmitz said.
Pregnant women may become homeless because their partner didn’t agree with their decision to complete the pregnancy, or their parents kicked them out of the house, or they were homeless to begin with, Schmitz said.
“There are great organizations to find shelter, but pregnant women need dignified housing, not just a place to crash on a mat,” she said.
The organization is working on raising $2.5 million to build the house and cover the first few years of operation.
St. Gabriel Parish is leasing the property to the organization at a nominal fee, Schmitz said, and several contractors are donating some of the construction costs.
For more information or to donate or volunteer, go to materfiliuscs.org.
Colorado Springs also has the Bloom Recovery Home, a program of Homeward Pikes Peak, a sober-living transitional housing program for pregnant and parenting women; and Mary’s Home, run by Dream Centers, a safe home with education and coaching for women and children overcoming poverty, homelessness and abuse.