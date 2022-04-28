A small strip with 10 indentations of overturned dirt on a patch of land in southeast Colorado Springs signifies a momentous “first.”
The signs of a ceremonial groundbreaking held last week mark the first church in Colorado Springs to repurpose its land for housing.
Hallelujah! says the Rev. Ben Anderson, pastor of Solid Rock Christian Center and executive director of Solid Rock Community Development Corp.
“This is a big deal,” he said. “We could have kept the land and made it look nice, or we easily could have built a bigger church, but that wasn’t as important as doing something for our community.”
Earth movers will arrive in a few weeks to begin work on The Village at Solid Rock, a four-story, 77-unit development of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for renters earning between 30% and 60% of the area median income.
The church sold half of its 5-acre site at 2520 Arlington Drive, off South Circle Drive, to the Solid Rock Community Development Corp., a separate legal entity Anderson formed to orchestrate the housing project and handle grants and donations.
It claims another “first” — as the first newly built affordable housing complex in 20 years in southeast Colorado Springs, which has a high concentration of low-income households, according to U.S. census statistics.
The development is long overdue, Anderson said. Every day, he said he receives multiple calls from people wondering when it will be finished and how they can put their name on the list to live there.
“There is such a housing shortage citywide,” Anderson said.
Recent estimates are that a renter has to earn $25 an hour to afford the going rate of $1,500 for an apartment in town.
Colorado Springs has more than 6,100 affordable housing units currently, Mayor John Suthers said at recent events, including the groundbreaking for Solid Rock. That’s more than double the 3,000 units that the city had in 2016, and has come about due to “herculean efforts,” he said.
In his 2018 State of the City address, Suthers set a goal of facilitating the creation or preservation of at least 1,000 new affordable units annually for the next five years and said the number has been achieved since then by working with community entities such as Solid Rock.
"Colorado Springs has always had strong nonprofit housing providers at work in our community,” said Steve Posey, manager of the city’s Community Development Division.
“It's very encouraging to see the Solid Rock Church lean into this issue in a very real way, as well."
Anderson thought of the idea, which he began discussing with members of the small nondenominational church of about 100 parishioners at the start of 2019.
The church has been located on the city’s southeast side for 20 years, and in April 2017 bought the property for $700,000, which had an existing church building on it.
“We never intended to build housing,” Anderson said. “We purchased it because we loved the land and needed a church.”
Over the years, church leaders discussed different ideas, including creating a community garden. But the soil wasn’t conducive to that plan.
Many steps have happened over the past three years to reach the construction phase, Anderson said.
The Interfaith Alliance in Denver walked church leaders through what would be involved.
Preparation included forming a separate business entity, Solid Rock Community Development Corp., which purchased the land from the church.
Organizers selected Commonwealth Development Group through a competitive process, which with Solid Rock church formed a limited-liability corporation.
They applied for low-income housing tax credits through the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority, arranged bank loans and government funding, met with neighbors to discuss the plans, which Anderson said produced mostly positive response, and obtained city approvals.
The project was accepted for 4% tax credits on the first attempt, Anderson said, citing that as a major accomplishment.
Tax credits were needed, Anderson said, to help offset the estimated project cost of $23 million.
Greccio Housing, a local nonprofit, will manage the new development. It’s scheduled to open in the summer of 2023.
The church will need to move its existing parking lot to the other side of its building and will lose some of its view of Pikes Peak.
But apartment residents will have the mountain in their sights.
The groundbreaking was the first stop on a southeast tour the city of Colorado Springs held last Friday. Anderson believes the neighborhood is coming into its own.
“It has a lot of vibrancy, with multiple cultures and ethnic groups,” he said. “We just don’t have the types of businesses, activities and restaurants to support the culture, and that’s what we want to build.”