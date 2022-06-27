In a victory for historic neighborhoods, the city of Colorado Springs will not pursue a study of the extension of Constitution Avenue to Interstate 25 as part of an upcoming ballot question.

The city administration decided to take it off the list of projects that voters will consider as part of an extension of a portion of the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority sales tax, City Council President Tom Strand announced Monday. The portion of the sales tax voters will consider could fund major road projects such as the expansion of Marksheffel Road and the northern extension of Powers Boulevard.

Councilmember Nancy Henjum said the residents' concern of the project could have hurt the campaign to extend a portion of the 1-cent sales tax.

"It just wasn't worth it to sacrifice $550 million of road projects for a $2.7 million study," she said.

Numerous residents were afraid of the road extension and disruptions that weren't planned.

"The fear was far, far, far too great. People were afraid their houses were going to be condemned and taken by eminent domain," she said. City Engineer Gayle Sturdivant previously said the road was not expected to need right of way through homes or connections to Cascade Avenue, Nevada Avenue or Weber Street.

The study of the Constitution connection from Paseo Road to the Fontanero/Interstate 25 interchange is the second controversial east-west corridor plan the city has taken off the sales tax ballot question. Earlier this year, the city decided not to ask for funding to implement major changes to the Platte Avenue and Boulder Street area after major pushback from residents. A much smaller Platte project to address the aging bridges over the road is still planned.

City officials had proposed turning Platte Avenue into a one-way eastbound from Wahsatch Avenue to its intersection with Boulder Street.

Boulder Street would carry the westbound traffic from its intersection with Platte to Wahsatch Avenue.

City traffic engineers expect more people to use east-west corridors as hundreds of thousands of new people move to Banning Lewis Ranch, an area expected to absorb 85% of the area's growth.

"We have to find a way to come together and work on this collaboratively for a genuine need and not be at war with the process," Henjum said.

Old North End Neighborhood President Dutch Schulz said his group was pleased with outcome and had not intended to hurt the overall tax-extension effort.

"At no time did we wish to endanger approval the PPRTA overall list, that is vital for the overall community," he said.

He did not see a way to compromise on the extension of Constitution Avenue since this group is opposed to the entire idea, but more study of east-west transportation is needed.

"Clearly the issue is not dead, just delayed," he said.