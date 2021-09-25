Bill Klaers issued a warning to fans waiting to see the Consolidated PBY Catalina take flight from the National Museum of World War II Aviation Saturday morning.
Even with the estimated 150 hours it takes to maintain the World War II-era military flying boat for a single hour of flight, engines can still leak and some spectators could come away oil-flecked.
"Keep it as a souvenir," Klaers joked.
But without losing a drop of petroleum, the Catalina, renowned for its lengthy reconnaissance missions to spot submarines or entire enemy fleets, taxied to the runway and took off for a solid 20-25-minute flight before a small crowd of veterans and families at the museum.
Ken Greene, a Navy veteran who served in Vietnam, enjoyed seeing the plane resurrected.
"It's really nice to see the old machines that have been restored because most of them have been cut up for razor blades many years ago," Greene said. The airplane that I flew I think there's maybe one or two of them left in the world."
He flew a Martin Marlin in Vietnam, the last Navy plane to fill the Catalina's shoes. The sight of a Catalina, which played a pivotal role in the America victory in the battle of Midway, spotting a Japanese fleet in time for U.S. planes to sink four carriers, has become rare in American skies.
Of the more than 3,000 Catalinas built during the war, about a dozen remain, museum officials said.
The plane is an amphibian, which uses a boat-like hull to land on water, but also carrying wheels for land-based work. It was capable of carrying 4,000 pounds of depth charges, torpedoes and bombs. Powered by a pair of piston engines, the lumbering plane is nearly 64 feet long, just over 21 feet high and had a wingspan of 104 feet.
Museum officials told a crowd gathered Saturday to celebrate the plane about some of the most daring missions flown by Catalina crews.
Painted black to take advantage of the concealment offered by darkness, the "Black Cats" bombed unsuspecting Japanese troop formations, ships and harbors. Without the advantages of night-vision gear or radar, they played a key role in Pacific fighting.
Other Catalina were called "Dumbos" after the cartoon elephant that Walt Disney brought to fame in one of the first color motion pictures. Those planes rescued hundreds of pilots shot down over water in combat.
Even though he flew aboard one of the Navy's last flying boats, Greene walked away from the presentation having learned a few things.
"[The museum] is a major resource here for the folks in Colorado Springs and a lot of people now were never in the military and even fewer of them were aviators," he said. "It's nice to see people that have interest in it too. When we came home from Vietnam people were spitting on us. Now they're actually thanking us so that's really kind of nice."