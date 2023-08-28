The future of a Colorado Springs nonprofit's plans for its parkland is up in the air as it looks to compromise with Colorado Springs Utilities in order to preserve its community space.

Concrete Coyote, home to the nonprofit organization Concrete Couch, is facing pending plans by Colorado Springs Utilities to install a series of high-voltage power lines and towers through its newly established park.

The Hillside neighborhood park is a community-designed space, built and paid for by the community with free programs open to all, according to Concrete Couch.

The site was previously an illegal dump and notorious homeless camp at 1100 S. Royer St. It was purchased by the organization for $100,000 in 2018. Over the past five years, Concrete Couch has transformed the space into a public park featuring a series of walking and biking trails, a playground, a soccer field, performance stages, outdoor classrooms, studio spaces and gardens.

According to Steve Wood, founder and executive director of Concrete Couch and Coyote, the organization was approached by Utilities nine months ago about the need to run power lines through the space after the closing of the downtown Martin Drake Power Plant.

“CSU approached us and said they were going to need to put power lines up through our property,” Wood said. “We’ve always been of the opinion that we’d rather not have them there.”

According to Wood, the power lines would not only be an eyesore to the property, but city regulations would also halt any plans for future development and require a huge percentage of the park's shade trees to be cut down. Additionally, a giant transformer would be installed near the planned caretaker residence and outdoor classrooms.

“The most direct effect (the power lines) would have is that you can’t build anything under it,” Wood said. “We had future plans to build a caretaker house, live-and-work studio spaces and teeny community houses. Those types of higher-use facilities would be out.”

Wood said the organization is working to negotiate with Utilities, requesting an alternate route for the power lines, move them underground or have Utilities pay a fair sum for the effect the lines would have on the property.

According to Wood, a fair sum appraisal conducted by Utilities came in at $69,000.

“Our appraiser, picked from an official list provided by Colorado Springs Utilities, came in at $695,000,” Wood said. “... (Utilities) failed to look at the site in any real way.”

According to Steve Berry, a spokesperson for Utilities, the city is looking to install overhead power lines for three reasons: cost, installation disruption and outage restoration.

"Although it is often assumed that undergrounding a large transmission line is less disruptive to surrounding property owners and vegetation, it is actually more disruptive to both," Berry said. "During initial installation and in cases of service restoration efforts, considerable digging and vegetation clearing is required."

Additionally, installing the power lines underground would be a costly alternative. Berry said the project would quadruple in cost if the city were to go with underground installation.

"We appreciate the value of Concrete Couch and other nonprofits that serve our community. We believe these nonprofit organizations are essential to our city," Berry said, adding that CSU is committed to finding a resolution with Concrete Couch and Coyote through "ongoing dialogue and negotiation."

Recently, organizers held a letter-writing party to grow community support while working to toward what they believe is a fair compromise between the Concrete Coyote and Utilities.

The organization asked supporters to write letters to the Colorado Springs City Council and elaborate on the value programs offered by Concrete Couch have brought to their lives, and to request compromise on Utilities' plans to install the lines.

“We want to continue to put our name out there, so that the council understands who we are as an organization, and to acknowledge the work we’ve done for the community,” said Kai Gaynor, an educator and local artist with Concrete Couch.

“We’re looking to provide general support so the CSU board will know that we’re very serious with our demands and that other people agree that we are an asset to this community.”

Caitlin Hannigan, the organization's education director, said the potential power lines would take away value from the kid's programs offered at Concrete Coyote, and plans for future development within the property.

“Right now, where our plans are, the lines would be 40 feet away from where we want someone to live and take care of the property. Finding someone who would want to live 40 feet away from huge, high-velocity power lines makes everything a little more challenging.”

For 11-year-old Andrew Mack, who's grown up attending programs offered at Concrete Coyote, the power lines would affect a space he said he can’t imagine Colorado Springs without.

“I honestly can’t remember the first time I went to the (Concrete) Coyote, but as soon as I went there, I was hooked,” said Andrew, who joined the letter-writing campaign.

Members of Concrete Couch and the park's supporters say they will continue to advocate for their vision of the park.

“We want to build art classrooms, welding shops and pottery areas," Gaynor said. "We have all these plans to continue strong development, but we can’t build up because of the power lines.”

Gaynor said Utilities' plan "is really forcing us to either move our classes further out or even in the worst-case scenario move the entire organization.”