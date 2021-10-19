A Texas startup plans to build a 225-mile fiber optic network in Colorado Springs to offer discounted high-speed internet access starting at $49 a month for 500 megabit-a-second service.
The Colorado Springs network will be the first planned by Underline Infrastructure in cities across the nation ranging in size from 20,000 to 750,000 people. The Austin, Texas-based company expects to begin connecting its first customers next month, said Bob Thompson, the company's founder and CEO. Underline is building the 18-mile first phase of its Springs network over the next 12 to 15 months in an area roughly between Interstate 25, Academy Boulevard, Constitution Avenue and Fountain Boulevard.
"We picked Colorado Springs 1½ years ago as the city where we would build our first fiber-optic network because of the socio-demographic profile, the business climate and growth prospects," Thompson said. "We sought out Colorado Springs because of the work being done at the National Cybersecurity Center (a cybersecurity think tank), the cyber education programs at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and the cybersecurity industry in Colorado Springs."
Underline plans to spend about $100 million building out its network in Colorado Springs during the next three years; it will employ about 30 people initially and up to 100 eventually to build and operate the network, provide customer and technical service, and handle sales and marketing, Thompson said. The company eventually wants to expand into communities outside Colorado Springs in El Paso County as well as about 2,500 other small to mid-sized cities nationwide, he said.
Besides its 500 megabit-per-second residential service, Underline also plans to sell 1 gigabit-per-second service for $65 a month and 10 gigabit-per-second service for $295 a month. "Micro-business" service will be available for $79 a month for 500 megabit-per-second access and $95 a month for 1 gigabit-per-second service, while large enterprise service for small, midsized and large businesses will be available at speeds of up to 100 gigabits-per-second at prices based on the level of service needed. Other details are available at underline.com/cos/.
Underline will own the network, but internet access will be provided by one of several companies — Adaptive Fiber, InfoWest and StratusIQ for residential customers and Capcon Networks for business customers — with more choices available later, Thompson said. Underline also will offer the 500 megabit-per-second service to low-income families who qualify for free or reduced-price school lunches for less than half price, he said.
"We believe this project will act as a model for how the private sector can work with public benefit in mind, connecting American communities with information access that's fast, affordable and fair," Thompson said. "This network will be fantastic for residential customers and spectacular for business customers."
Underline began testing its plans for the network in downtown Colorado Springs in August 2020 with data center provider Data102 and landed the National Cybersecurity Center and its affiliated Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center as its first enterprise customers in January, Thompson said. At the same time, company executives were meeting with city officials and business leaders to gather information about internet service needs and get needed city agreements and permits since the fiber-optic lines will be built in utility rights-of-way, he said.
Underline was started two years ago by Thompson, who spent most of his career in the financial services industry, with investments from Fantail Ventures and FinTech Collective, both based in New York. Thompson said the company is financing construction of its Colorado Springs network through institutional investors.