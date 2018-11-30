The holiday season began on a sour note for 11-year-old cellist Brendon Bradley.
On the Monday after Thanksgiving, the Colorado Springs sixth-grader discovered his prized possession — the cello his military veteran father gave him last Christmas — had been stolen overnight from the family vehicle.
“He’s very sad about it. You can see it in his face,” said his mom, Michele Williams, whose youngest child is on the autism spectrum and uses music as an outlet for his emotions. “The cello has been a way for him to express himself. He feels at home behind it. Since it was stolen he’s been really mopey and down.”
That was Wednesday, two days after Williams launched a Go Fund Me campaign hoping to raise $2,000 to buy her son a replacement cello.
Thanks to outreach by Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center, and subsequent local news coverage by the Gazette and other media, Williams was able to end her fundraising campaign Thursday after it exceeded the original goal by almost $400.
“It’s just amazing the support, from perfect strangers. The community here, and especially the military community, they rally. It’s kind of restored my faith,” Williams said. “We had a donation from the Colorado Springs Youth Symphony Association and their comment said something like ‘music makes us one.’ I think that’s really true.”
In addition, half a dozen people got in touch offering to donate used cellos.
During lunch Friday at West Middle School, Brendon tried out two of them. The intermediate-sized cello, donated by Mike and Jandy Barentine, was a perfect fit for his frame.
“It makes me feel, like, really good,” Brendon said, before settling down to play a few notes on his new instrument.
The Barentine’s three children participated in the music program when they attended West, and Mike said it feels good to know the cello is back in use, especially at the school where its story began.
“We’d had the boys’ cello for some time and considered just donating it to the school ... and now it’s come full circle,” said Mike Barentine, who worked as the school’s librarian from 2000 to his retirement, in 2011. “I know music can be a lifeline. And whatever else he does, I hope music continues to be a part of his life.”
Now that Brendon has a replacement cello, Williams said she plans to use part of the Go Fund Me money to pay off the remaining balance owed on the stolen instrument.
The rest, they’ll put away to save for a time when Brendon is ready to graduate to a full-sized cello.
“He loves music and plans to keep playing,” Williams said. “We were at Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and he said, ‘Look, Mom, there’s a cello. I could do that.’ Now, he can.”