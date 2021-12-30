There are worse ways to spend a gorgeous summer Saturday than being surrounded by sleek dragsters and fun-loving, big-hearted baseball fans. The Bombers for Bones Home Run Derby & Skills Competition, benefiting the International Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Association (IFOPA), will kick off at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Douglas County Fairgrounds Ball Fields in Castle Rock. The daylong fundraising event -- organized by the family of 11-year-old Castle Rock resident Caleb Burgess, who was diagnosed with Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva (FOP) last year -- will include a variety of baseball skills competitions like base-running and pitching, ice cream and food trucks, a