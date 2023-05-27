The five incumbent county commissioners from El Paso County, all Republicans, have launched the process of redrawing the county commissioner district boundary lines.

The process will include public hearings during June and July this summer with the final boundary lines adopted by the commissioners by Sept. 30.

For the past 40 years or so, the incumbent county commissioners have quietly gerrymandered the boundary lines to make certain that all five commissioners, elected from five separate districts, are always Republicans.

Gerrymandering is the age-old process of drawing district lines to strongly favor one political party over the other.

The process is different this year. The Legislature, dominated by Democrats, passed a new law in 2021 requiring that the drawing of county district lines be made more public and provide for “fair and effective representation.”

This summer’s public hearings will give county Democrats, and other citizens interested in “fair representation,” the opportunity to make a public case for drawing district lines that will permit one or more Democrats to get elected county commissioner, something that has not happened in El Paso County for over 40 years.

To measure the extent to which a proposed redistricting plan favors the Democratic or the Republican Party, the county commissioners have adopted the results of the last two presidential elections, averaged together, as the statistical standard.

That is, the results of the Donald Trump vs. Hillary Clinton election in 2016 averaged with the Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden election in 2020.

Based on that number, proposed new districts can be rated either safe Democratic (55% plus Democratic), safe Republican (55% plus Republican), or competitive (45% Democratic to 55% Republican).

Note that a "competitive" seat can be won by either a Democratic or Republican candidate, depending on which political party voter sentiment is favoring in that particular election. It lets the voters, not the drawing of the district lines, make the choice.

For El Paso County taken as a whole, the result of averaging the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections results is 59% Republican and 41% Democratic. All redistricting proposals will have to allow for this built in 18% bias in favor of the Republicans.

Using this “safe Democratic — safe Republican — competitive” standard, here are some examples of how the county commissioners could, if they wanted to, redistrict the county boundary lines here in El Paso County:

Five safe Republican seats. This is the current situation. All five districts have been gerrymandered to favor the GOP. This was accomplished by putting the two largest groups of Democratic voters in different commissioner districts. The Manitou Springs-Old Colorado City Democrats were separated from the southeast Colorado Springs Democrats by running a district boundary line up Interstate 25.

This situation should not continue. The average of the 2016 and 2020 presidential results showed that 41% of El Paso County voters cast ballots for the Democratic Party. In all fairness, that 41% of the electorate should have at least some representation on the Board of El Paso County Commissioners.

One safe Democratic seat and four safe Republican seats. A safe Democratic seat could be created by linking Manitou Springs-Old Colorado City to southeast Colorado Springs in one district.

Thoughtful Republicans as well as Democrats might want to support this proposal. It would get rid of the embarrassing fact that there are no Democrats on the Board of County Commissioners in a county that voted an average 41% Democratic in the two recent presidential elections.

Also, by concentrating a large number of Democrats in only one district, this plan would make the other four districts extra safe Republican.

Two safe Democratic seats and three safe Republican seats. This would be a big gamble for the Democrats but might get done.

One of the two safe Democratic seats would be carved out of the Manitou Springs-Old Colorado city area. The other would consist of southeast Colorado Springs. In both area the Democrats predominate. The gamble for the Democrats would be that there may not be enough Democrats in those two areas to create two really safe Democratic seats.

There is another drawback to this particular proposal. If only safe Democratic and safe Republican seats are created, the voters will have no role to play in which political party controls the Board of County Commissioners.

The definition of a safe Democratic seat is that its boundaries are drawn in a way that it always elects a Democrat. The same goes for a safe Republican seat. If we want the voters to have a role to play in the election of county commissioners, we have to create some competitive seats that can be won by either a Democrat or a Republican.

Two safe Republican seats and three competitive seats. This is the plan we support.

The two safe Republican seats would allow for the fact that the Republicans have a 59% to 41% advantage among El Paso County voters. The two safe Republican seats would use up enough Republican voters that the remaining three seats could be competitive and won by either political party.

Note that, when the Democrats win big in an election or two, the Democrats could win the three competitive seats and thereby have a majority (three out of five) of the county commissioners.

The Democrats then could implement some Democratic Party ideas and policies in county government, something that has not happened in El Paso County for four decades.

The public hearings on redistricting the five county commissioner seats are scheduled for one district at a time. Do not be limited by that. The significance of how one proposed district fits in with the other four is the topic that needs to be discussed. If you testify, guide the discussion toward choosing “safe Democratic, safe Republican, or competitive seats” in all five districts, not just the one district scheduled for discussion that night.

And here's another warning about the public hearings. There will be conscious attempts to steer the discussion away from political party advantage and concentrate on such meaningless topics as “keeping communities whole” and “not having district boundary lines divide neighborhoods.”

We think all that is just a smokescreen to steer the discussion away from what is really important — what the two political parties are going to get out of the redistricting process.

Here is the opportunity to correct a longstanding unfairness in El Paso County. The "American Experiment" requires equal protection under the laws. If they work hard enough at it, local Democrats and those who support “fair redistricting” just might end up with a Board of County Commissioners with a Democrat or two (or three) on it.