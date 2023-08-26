Labor Day weekend is coming, and it will be the unofficial start of the 2024 presidential election campaign. The 2024 presidential primaries are just five months away, and potential nominees are opening their campaign headquarters in early primary states such as South Carolina and Nevada. Presidential campaign debates are already underway, as are presidential campaign speeches and rallies.

This is a good time to review Colorado political realities as the state sits on the verge of the 2024 presidential election.

We will be using a new statistic in our analysis. We call it the Two-Party Registration (TPR). It presents only the registration figures for the two major political parties — Democrats and Republicans — and ignores unaffiliated voter registrants. It seeks to present a clear picture of the exact relationship between the major parties in a particular Colorado county.

Statewide the TPR is 53.1% Democratic and 46.9% Republican. That gives the Democrats a lead in statewide party voter registration but not that big a lead.

Notice that the Democratic TPR and the Republican TPR always add up to 100%. We therefore present the TPR with just the number for the political party that is in the majority in the county. Colorado’s TPR is thus 53.1% Democratic and nothing more need be said. The Republican TPR is always 100 minus the Democratic TPR — and vice versa.

As the 2024 presidential race gets underway, let's look at rural agricultural Colorado. It takes up a lot of space on the map but only contains about 10% of the state's population. It is also bright red Republican. On the Eastern Plains close to the Kansas border there is Kiowa County with a TPR of 89.0% R; Cheyenne 88.7R; Washington 90.7% R; Baca 80.4% R; Yuma 84.1% R; Phillips 82.5% R; and Kit Carson 85.3% R.

And it is solid Republican in rural agricultural Colorado in the west side of the state close to the Utah border: Moffat County 86.4% R; Rio Blanco 92.5% R; and Dolores, 79.5 R.

The major Democratic Party areas in Colorado are Denver, Boulder, and the major ski counties high in the Rocky Mountains: Denver has a TPR of 82.2% D; Boulder 78.7% D; San Miguel (Telluride ski area) 73.2% D; Pitkin (Aspen) 73.0% D; Summit (Breckenridge) 64.8% D; Eagle (Vail) 58.7 D; Routt (Steamboat) 57.0% D; and Gunnison (Crested Butte) 59.1% D.

Also trending Democratic are the close-in Denver suburbs: Adams County 61.5% D; Arapahoe 60% D; Broomfield 59% D and Jefferson County 56.1% D.

It thus would be easy to describe Colorado electoral politics as being defined by an urban-rural divide, but it is more complicated than that. Urbanized counties such as Denver and Boulder can be very Democratic, but there are other Colorado urbanized counties, such as El Paso County (Colorado Springs) and Weld County (Greeley), that consistently vote Republican. El Paso County’s TPR is 63.1 R; Weld 62.4% R; Douglas 64.5% R; and Elbert (next to Douglas) 83.1% R.

In addition, nine Colorado counties can be described as purple, or political party competitive, in their TPR figures. We regard a TPR ranging from 45% D to 55% D as competitive.

Here are the nine counties with relatively balanced voter registration between the Democratic and Republican parties: Alamosa 52.2% D; Chaffee 51.3% R; Clear Creek 54.2 % D; Conejos 53.0% D; Garfield 53.9 R; Gilpin 54.7% R; La Plata 51.3% D; Larimer 51.6 D; and Ouray 51.4% R,

Except for Larimer County, which is on the Front Range, all of these counties are relatively small in population and located in rural Colorado far away from the Front Range.

Sign up for free: News Alerts Stay in the know on the stories that affect you the most. Sign Up For Free View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Here are notable realities about Colorado's political landscape that should be kept in mind as Colorado prepares for the 2024 presidential election:

1. East of Denver International Airport and the Colorado Springs Airport, Colorado is just as red Republican as Kansas and Nebraska, but that is less than 5% of the state's population.

2. “Postcard Colorado,” which includes the scenic mountain areas of Crested Butte, Telluride, Steamboat Springs, Aspen, Vail, Keystone, Breckenridge, and Snowmass is almost as Democratic as Boulder, Colorado or Santa Fe, New Mexico, or Santa Monica, Calif., or Silicon Valley, Calif.

3. Garfield County includes the small cities of Glenwood Springs, Carbondale and Rifle. A large county geographically, it includes rural agricultural areas that support Republicans. In addition, Glenwood Springs and Carbondale provide services and overflow residential areas for the Aspen and Snowmass ski areas nearby. That produces votes for Democrats. We consider Garfield County, competitive at 53.9% R, to be “half a ski county.” And it has voted Democratic in recent elections.

4. About 85% of Colorado voters live along Interstate 25 in what is called the Front Range. That thickly populated corridor has red counties and blue counties fighting it out in every presidential election.

5. Third political parties only rarely play much of a role in Colorado statewide elections. One example was in 1992, when billionaire Ross Perot ran for president on the Reform Party ticket and split the Republican Party vote, thereby enabling Democrat Bill Clinton to win Colorado that year.

The Libertarian Party has almost 40,000 registered voters in Colorado, over 6,000 of whom live in El Paso County (Colorado Springs). That is the largest Libertarian Party vote of any Colorado county. The Green Party has about 8,000 registered voters, with 1,200 of them living in Denver.

6. Colorado is not the only state to have a plurality of voters who choose not to align themselves with the two major political parties. Alaska and Massachusetts are about 55% independent or unaffiliated. Rhode Island has about as many as Colorado. So, Colorado is in third or fourth place among the states for percentage of voters registered unaffiliated, followed by Connecticut, New Hampshire and New Jersey.

7. There are several plausible reasons for these rises in unaffiliated voters. Many of the new migrants to Colorado from other states wish to live here for a while before deciding on their preferred political party. Many younger people register to vote when they are teenagers and are getting their driver’s license at the Motor Vehicle Department. They are caught off-guard when they are asked about their party preference and dodge the question by registering unaffiliated. It is also likely, as several Republican state party officials fear, that the controversial Donald Trump presidency has turned some well-educated and well-to-do new voter registrants against the Republican Party.

8. Party registration rates don't necessarily predict elections voting. Thus Alamosa County, which registers Democratic, voted for Republican Trump in 2020. Garfield, Chaffee and Gilpin counties, with Republican registration advantages, voted for Biden. And the Trump vote in Republican strongholds like Douglas and El Paso counties was decidedly less than registration rates would have predicted.

9. Based on the recent past, it is highly likely that unaffiliated voters will decide forthcoming elections in Colorado, especially those in big I-25 counties such as Larimer, Jefferson and Douglas.

10. The 2020 presidential election indicated blue-ward trends in and around Denver and red-ward trends in Pueblo and southern Colorado.

Here's a quick look at Colorado as it enters the 2024 presidential election. On the Front Range, populous Democratic counties such as Denver and Boulder will fight it out with populous Republican counties such as El Paso, Douglas and Weld. Much smaller electoral battles will take place in rural Colorado, where ski and other resort-oriented counties that favor the Democrats will tussle against rural agricultural counties that favor the Republicans. Stayed tuned.