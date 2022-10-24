A columbarium created in the 1970s as a sacred site for the ashes of the homeless departed was bulldozed last week, unbeknownst to founders of the communal burial ground for people who died while living on the streets of Colorado Springs.
“We were gob smacked,” said Mary Lynn Sheetz, one of the creators of the Bijou Community, a grassroots group dedicated to helping the city’s poor and promoting nonviolence.
“It’s sad to see that kind of destruction, but also it felt like a betrayal,” she said.
One member, Donna Johnson, had driven by the house on West Bijou Street on Friday morning and was surprised to see that the columbarium was gone.
Johnson said she had noticed a few weeks ago that it had fallen into disrepair. But she couldn’t believe it had completely disappeared.
“We didn’t know what happened to it or who had taken it,” said Larry Boatright, executive director of Ithaka, formerly Ithaka Land Trust.
The Bijou Community started Ithaka in 1981 as a nonprofit providing affordable and transitional housing programs for low-income people, homeless residents, released prisoners and immigrants.
The columbarium was located on the first property the organization had acquired for its programs.
“We didn’t know if it had been taken to the landfill or put in a Dumpster,” Boatright said.
But tire tracks indicated commercial-grade equipment had been used to flatten the land, he said, alleviating worries about vandalism but raising more questions about the whereabouts of a stone memorial wall, sacred statues, plastic flowers, photos, special rocks and other mementos people had laid there over the years.
Sheetz and Boatright received an email late Friday afternoon from Drew Gaiser, a partner in COS Holdings 2, which bought the house, its cottage and several other properties from Ithaka in October 2020.
After the sale, Ithaka had leased back the house and cottage on West Bijou for its transitional housing programs, which serve single men, families and seniors, Boatright said.
The two-year lease expired Oct. 19, and the email from Gaiser, a Denver developer, said the properties were being sold on Friday, the day the email was sent.
The El Paso County Assessor’s Office does not yet list the transaction.
The Bijou Community initially requested that the land on which the columbarium stood be separated from the property and gifted to the group. After not receiving a response, the group began considering relocating it somewhere.
Sheetz said she went over Thursday night to assess the space.
“We thought we needed to make a plan, and we were looking around it,” she said. “By Friday morning, it was gone.”
Sheetz said she didn’t understand why the Bijou Community wasn’t notified earlier, so it could have assisted with removing the materials and have been prepared for a relocation.
Gaiser did not respond to a Gazette request for comments.
Boatright and four members of the Bijou Community went to the Bijou house late Friday afternoon to see if they could find the hole where the ashes were buried and exhume them.
They were successful.
“The soil was softer in the area where we’ve been burying the ashes,” Sheetz said.
The columbarium’s surface contents of memorial-related items were removed and are being safely stored, Gaiser’s email said.
If the contents are not reclaimed by Nov. 30, they will be disposed of, Gaiser wrote. If the group recovers the materials, the company will donate $2,500 to reassemble the columbarium at a different location, he said.
Sheetz said she will meet with a representative from city-owned Evergreen Cemetery this week to discuss the feasibility of moving the columbarium to the un-endowed portion of the cemetery, an area that is natural and not landscaped.
The prospect seems promising, she said Monday.
For now, the ashes of at least two dozen people are in barrels, waiting for new burial grounds.
While Ithaka no longer has any ties to the Bijou house property, Boatright said it has been important to him since taking over leadership of the organization six months ago to help guide the cremains of “the community’s homeless brothers and sisters” to a suitable permanent location that provides the honor and dignity they deserve.
“We want the columbarium to be protected and utilized as an important memorial and reminder for generations to come,” he said.
Ithaka found other housing for displaced residents of the Bijou properties and other houses that were sold in 2020, Boatright added.
The organization serves about 100 clients in its transitional housing programs for single men, families and seniors, in 10 residential properties with a total of 44 units.
Sheetz said the Bijou Community will work to ensure its annual Longest Night memorial service — held on Dec. 21, the shortest day of the year, at the columbarium for homeless people who died in the past year — again will happen at the yet-unknown final resting place.
“We must remember those buried here not as ashes but as seeds for housing justice,” the late Steve Handen, one of the founders of the Bijou Community, Ithaka and the columbarium, who died in July 2021, often said at the yearly event.
Sheetz, his widow, said she's been saving her husband's ashes to bury at the columbarium, once it finds a new home.