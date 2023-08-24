Gone for a short time, buffets are back, baby!

With plates stacked at one end, stainless steel chafing dishes and bowls set in crushed ice all with common serving utensils, Little Nepal has long featured a buffet for lunch ($15.99), which is the best way to sample an array of dishes — and the opportunity to return for seconds or more.

An extensive menu is available at dinner, but at lunch it’s all about multiple trips to the multicolored, fragrant food line. The (temperature) hot section features yellow and basmati rice, soup, naan and numerous options for main dishes and sides.

We start with a cup of silky, tomato coconut soup. It’s satisfying and mostly savory with an element of sweetness that hits the taste buds at the last minute.

The naan tray is frequently replenished so it’s usually warm and a nice accompaniment not just for the soup but the entrees and chutneys. My favorite was the mango chutney, although the mint was refreshing. I missed sampling the tamarind variety.

Chicken serves as the protein for many of the choices. Among them: curry, tikka masala and tandoori; the curry was my favorite. It’s creamy like the soup and golden in color. The stewed chicken is tender with hints of cumin and turmeric. The masala is fiery red and nicely spiced with chile.

For some reason the idea of tandoori appeals to me more than the final product. Chicken is marinated in a yogurt and spice mix, then grilled in the namesake oven. It’s smoky, but not as tender as the other chicken options in Little Nepal’s buffet.

Among the other items in the hot food section are traditional Indian dishes including daal, saag paneer, vegetable samosas and alu gobi (potatoes and cauliflower). All are distinct in flavors, textures and hues.

The mint chutney complemented the flakey, triangular-shaped samosas packed with potatoes and peas. Daal isn’t necessarily pretty to look at thanks to its base of black lentils. Still, it’s earthy, nutty and buttery.

Saag paneer should make spinach lovers out of those who consider themselves averse to it. The greens are cooked with homemade cheese and cream. It’s rich with a little spice and garlic, so it’s an elevated version of creamed spinach.

Fresh sliced fruits and vegetables are a nice way to finish the meal, although I also served myself a small bowl of mango custard. The tropical fruit is pureed with cream. It’s thick, sweet and I wasn’t left with the feeling that I’d over-eaten, even though, at a buffet that’s what happens.

The dining room is well appointed with linen tablecloths and napkins. Water glasses were kept full and most of our empty plates were removed during our return visits to the buffet lines.

An added treat was the small bowl (and spoon) of anise seed near the cash register. The idea is to scoop a bit into the palm of your hand. The licorice flavor cleanses the palate, resulting in fresher breath after the spice-infused meal!

Little Nepal

Indian cuisine for dining in or carryout, lunch buffet

Location: 1747 S. 8th St.

Contact: 1-719-477-6997; lnepal.com/

Prices: $15.99 lunch buffet

Buffet hours: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Details: Credit cards accepted. Alcohol. Wi-Fi. Outdoor seating.

Favorite dishes: Tomato coconut soup, chicken curry, mango custard.

Other: Gluten-free and vegan options available.