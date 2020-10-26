10_13_18 wolf creek 0096.jpg

Jessie Unruch, left, Trailer Tom, Chad Otterstrom and Nate Doggg from Breckenridge, Co., area celebrate as they take the first chair on the Treasure Stoke lift Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the first day of skiing for the 2018-2019 ski season at Wolf Creek Ski Area and Colorado. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 CHRISTIAN MURDOCK THE GAZETTE

The website zrankings.com is the snow source behind Forbes' annual grading of North American resorts. Its mountain- and data-crazed team seeks to equip fellow enthusiasts with the powder knowledge they need.

"To measure the seemingly immeasurable, we've ingested gobs of historical weather data and every last measurable detail on 220 North American resorts," the site pledges.

The team maintains calculations for "true snow," yearly averages measured in inches. Here's how Colorado ski areas rank on the site:

Wolf Creek — 387

Steamboat — 368

Vail — 354

Winter Park — 347

Loveland — 344

Beaver Creek — 325

Arapahoe Basin — 314

Snowmass — 295

Monarch — 284

Breckenridge — 282

Copper Mountain — 278

Telluride — 276

Purgatory — 264

Crested Butte — 253

Aspen Highlands — 252

Aspen Mountain — 250

Keystone — 235

Sunlight — 232

Eldora — 225

Powderhorn — 225

