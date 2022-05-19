Colorado property owners won't see their property taxes reduced in 2023 and 2024, contrary to claims made by proponents of a property tax bill signed into law Monday, the El Paso County assessor said.

Advocates for Senate Bill 238, a bipartisan bill signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis this week, say they expect it to cut property taxes to residential and some commercial properties by $700 million over the next two years, providing some relief as property values across the state continue to soar.

The bill will adjust assessment rates from 29% to 27.9% for commercial properties — the first time commercial property assessment rates have been modified in 40 years — and from 6.95% to 6.765% for residential properties. It will also decrease the taxable value of business properties by $30,000 and reduce the taxable value of homes by $15,000.

But El Paso County Assessor Steve Schleiker said the law will only provide a tax savings, not a tax cut, as it goes into effect in 2023, a reappraisal year. Colorado assessors are required in each odd-numbered year to analyze the local market and adjust their appraisals accordingly.

"I am extremely concerned that this bill is going to create much property owner confusion, leaving many to believe that their yearly tax bill will be less than what it was this past year," Schleiker wrote in an email to The Gazette. "This will not be the case due to the upcoming 2023 reappraisal. ... I am in support of this bill with the lowering of assessment rates, property values and the lowering of our property taxes; however, there needs to be much more transparency."

Furthermore, the money being refunded to property owners through the measure comes from excess government revenues Colorado taxpayers are already legally entitled to, Schleiker said.

In 2023, commercial property values are expected to increase by 10% and residential property values to increase by 15% to 20%, Schleiker told county commissioners last week, making the measure a reduction to increased property taxes — not a tax cut.

The state has estimated the bill will provide the owner of home valued at $500,000 an average property tax refund of $274, and more for higher-valued properties. The savings would be about $1,000 for improved commercial properties.

For example, Schleiker said, the owner of a single-family home currently valued at $500,000 pays approximately $2,953 in taxes. Anticipating a 15% increase in property value in 2023, and including the home's reduced value by $15,000 as the law requires, that same owner will pay about $3,219 in taxes — about $266 more than in 2022.

In another example, the owner of an office building currently valued at $1 million pays about $24,650 in taxes. When the law goes into effect in 2023, estimating a 10% increase in value, the property owner will pay about $25,375 in taxes, or about $725 more.

Schleiker said his biggest concern is the possibility residents could see their property taxes skyrocket in 2025, when the law expires.

"Again, every odd-numbered year is a reappraisal year. We would then be adding $15,000 back onto the values of (residential properties) and $30,000 back (in value on) commercial properties, increasing their assessment rates and possibly also still looking at a very hot market in 2025," he told commissioners.

"This is a perfect storm arising from a very rare combination of adverse conditions and factors where we all could see a significant increase of our property taxes" payable in 2026, he told The Gazette.