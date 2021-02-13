It was a newsy week this past week, but by the end of it my friends and colleagues were all zeroing in on one single subject: The Cold.
Every winter, there is a time when the bottom drops out and we reach the coldest of the cold, and now seems to be it. The forecast Sunday night for Colorado Springs calls for a low of -10, with -14 at Denver International Airport, -15 in Fort Collins and -18 in Yuma.
An all-caps alert just flashed on my phone from AccuWeather: “UNRELENTING PATTERN OF SNOW, ICE STORMS TO CONTINUE COAST TO COAST INTO NEXT WEEK WITH MAJOR IMPACTS.”
The weather service tells me we’re in the middle of one of the busiest weather patterns in decades, with several weather systems lining up one after the other due in part to “a major buckling of the jet stream.” I didn’t even know that was possible. Twenty million folks in the nation's midsection could be impacted by "unbelievable" severe weather.
The headline on the always poetic New York Post said it best: “Stuck at home, locked down — it’s not Covid-19, it’s SNOWVID ’21.”
Here’s the funny thing though: I hear a tone of giddiness among my Colorado friends and colleagues as the extremes arrive.
Of course, some of that pleasure is the schadenfreude of looking around to see how much worse it is elsewhere.
A high of -6 is expected in Minneapolis on Sunday. The upper Midwest is expecting a 1,500-mile-long swath of snow. Superior, Wis., is supposed to see a low of -22.
And it’s very possible we all welcome any distraction right now that isn’t impeachment, COVID or the crashing economy.
But I think it’s more than that in Colorado. We’re weird here. While most people dread winter and extreme weather, we revel in it, the more extreme the better. Hearts here jump a little when a storm is predicted.
I’m guilty of getting as excited as a child when a big storm is rolling in, like the circus is coming to town, and the dull days of monotonous sameness are dashed.
Of course, a lot of that is about skiing and winter sports; the bigger the snow the better the schussing. But it’s become bigger than that for us, now, I think, more cultural and ingrained in our very souls. Winter for us crystallizes our shared identity; it's the time of year when Colorado is its Coloradoiest.
For normal people, winter is a time of hibernation, of retreat, of loss. Winter is hard and summer is soft.
For us, winter is sublime and purifying and playful. Probably more than anywhere else in the country, we embrace it, embroider it, make it a playground — that is our Colorado secret.
We know better than most how snow muffles the night and turns forests into alabaster cathedrals. Where others see "bad" weathern we see the air turning to powdered sugar.
A favorite writer of mine, Adam Gopnik, describes winter as “a mysterious magnetic season that the wanderer is expelled into for his own good, for the purification of his soul. The cold fills us with fear, with awe, with a sense of the inestimable mystery of the world.”
The snows of winter blanket everything, bringing the landscape together in a unifying monotone of white. The cold makes us cozy up to each other just a little bit more, too, drawing us closer than ever.
Gopnik thinks winter is the most modern of seasons, the season without illusions.
“A mind of winter, a mind for winter, not sensing the season as a loss of warmth and light, and with them hope of life and divinity, but ready to respond to it as positive, and even purifying, presence of something else — the beautiful and peaceful, yes, but also the mysterious, the strange, the sublimes — is a modern taste.”
Some of what Gopnik likes about winter is the big blank canvas a world of snow and ice provides.
“You can project onto forms of ice and snow anything you want to see,” writes Gopnik.
“Since to be modern is to let imagination and invention do a lot of the work once done by tradition and ritual, winter is in some ways the most modern season — the season defined by absences (of warmth, leaf, blossom) that can be imagined as stranger presences (of secrets, roots, hearths.)”
And some of winter's excitement, I think, has to do with the polar opposite possibilities embedded in it. We only know the power and worth of warmth when the cold really settles in.
Martin Luther King Jr. put it another way: “Only when it is dark enough can you see the stars.”
And this year, as we begin to emerge from the curse of COVID, winter has taken on a whole new sheen of rejuvenation.
Winter is proving to be the beginning of our salvation, the purging of the disease that has gripped us so unrelentingly. Winter has begun to clear the way for us to reconnect with each other.
So here’s to winter and the blessed way it sweeps out the bad and its hearth fires rewarm our hearts towards each other. It may be that this week's trough of cold is the beginning of the end, and after these final days of extreme cold and snow we begin the long, sunny march to spring.