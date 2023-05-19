Colorado's labor market continued to flex its muscles last month even as recession fears loom.

The state's unemployment rate held steady at 2.8% in April, while employers who had trimmed payrolls in March did an about-face last month and added more than 7,000 jobs, according to a Colorado Department of Labor and Employment report released Friday.

Though some economists worry a recession is in the offing, Ryan Gedney, the department's principal economist, said the Colorado and national job markets have shown strength and are running counter to those concerns.

"While there has been recession 'chatter' for over a year now, we continue to see a resilient and robust labor market for both Colorado and the nation," Gedney said via email. "While there are certainly headwinds and uncertainty (debt ceiling, inflation/higher interest rates, banking sector turmoil, volatility within the tech industry, etc.), I think the labor market remains a strength for the state and U.S. economy."

According to the Labor and Employment Department report:

• April's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.8% in Colorado was unchanged from March and down from 3.1% in April 2022. The rate — which is produced from a survey of households — has been below 3% for 12 straight months and remains at levels Colorado saw before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The nation's unemployment rate, meanwhile, was 3.4% in April.

• A survey of employers shows Colorado's private sector payrolls grew by 6,500 jobs last month and governments added another 700 positions for an overall increase of 7,200 jobs in April over March. That's the largest month-over-month addition of jobs in a year. By contrast, the state had a net loss of 4,700 jobs in March — though that number was revised in Friday's report and the actual number of jobs lost that month was only 1,700.

• If there's a weakness in Colorado's labor market, however, it's those payroll figures, Gedney said; they've shifted between gains and losses each of the last 12 months. Those back-and-forth numbers "complicate the picture of Colorado's labor market and economic strength," he said.

• Private industry sectors that saw significant job gains in April included leisure and hospitality, 4,400; professional and business services, 3,900; and construction, 1,800. Those gains helped offset combined job losses of 4,900 in trade, transportation and utilities, financial activities and other services.

• The number of people employed in Colorado last month grew by 9,300 to 3.1 million, which represents 66.7% of the state’s population that's 16 and older.

• Colorado’s labor force increased by 7,500 in April to 3.2 million. The share of state residents participating in the labor force rose to 68.6% in April, compared with 68.5% percent in March. Colorado continues to have a better labor force participation rate than the nation, which was 62.6% in April.

• The number of Coloradans who were unemployed fell by 1,800 to 89,300 in April.