When we think about eating in Colorado, we think about green chili meeting a beefy, unlikely partner. We think about a very unlikely part of a bull. And then, of course, there’s the colorful variety that grows from our beautiful, gracious Earth.

Here’s a look at the state’s iconic foods:

The slopper: About that unlikely pairing — an open-faced cheeseburger smothered in green chili.

The birthplace is said to be Gray’s Coors Tavern in Pueblo. Where Adolf Otterstein saw a showcase for his brew in the 1930s, the tavern later became known for the excessive, irresistible pairing.

The tale told around town is of an old regular named Herb Casebeer. In the 1950s, he supposedly asked owner Johnnie Greco to “slop up” his burger. The rest is history.

Rocky Mountain oysters: At Bruce’s Bar and Restaurant in northern Colorado, baskets of fried morsels arrive before youngsters, and parents insist it’s chicken fingers. And so the next generation is fooled into loving the odd cuisine that makes outsiders lose their lunch.

These are not chicken fingers. Nor are they oysters. But who wants to call them by their real name?

You might find the bull testicles to taste like chicken at the bar that is said to sling more of them than anywhere else in Colorado and beyond. “Welcome to Severance,” the town sign reads, “where the geese fly and the bulls cry.”

Fish and wildlife: How did restaurants along the rugged, dusty frontier impress visiting bigwigs? With plates of bison, trout, elk and other animals that dominated the landscape.

The same dishes impress important visitors today in Colorado. Look no further than Buckhorn Exchange.

It’s known as Denver’s oldest restaurant, dating to 1893. High-paying patrons make a reservation to dine as “Teddy” Roosevelt and “Buffalo Bill” did — with some of the finest, wildest cuts around.

Produce: Pueblo’s green chiles bring the heat. Palisade’s peaches bring the sweet, on par with Olathe’s corn. And come time for picking, Rocky Ford’s melons bring drivers to otherwise lonely roads on the southeast plains.

All together, the famed crops bring identity to colorful Colorado. It’s not summer without a taste of the harvest. With every bite, we’re left thinking the same: Life is good.