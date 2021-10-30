This latest COVID-19 surge is not subsiding, Gov. Jared Polis, state public health experts and hospital officials agree.

State and hospital modelers project the peak may yet be another three weeks or more away. Banner Health, whose Northern Colorado facilities have run at maximum capacity for weeks, says it's expecting its surge won't begin to slow until a week before Christmas.

Eighteen months into the COVID-19 pandemic, and nearly a year since a FedEx truck delivered the first batch of vaccine to the state's public health lab, the virus is playing a part in stretching the state's hospital capacity to its tightest point of the crisis.

Both intensive and acute care beds are running at 90% or more occupancy statewide. There were more Coloradans hospitalized with COVID-19 this week than at any point since before Christmas. Polis told reporters Thursday he's expecting multiple measures to be deployed — including potentially suspending non-emergency surgeries — in the coming days in an effort to help hospitals.

"I would say we're certainly at a place I never would have expected we'd be," said Jon Samet, the dean of the Colorado School of Public Health and the head of the state modeling team. "Looking back to the summer when we were at a low — I think our low in July was 260 people in the hospital with confirmed COVID. It was 1,170 (earlier this week)."

More so than last year, though, the burden falling upon those facilities now is multifaceted. There are hundreds fewer COVID-19 patients now than in late November 2020. But staffing has become a major obstacle, hospital officials say. Space isn't always a barrier to accepting more patients — it's a lack of providers to treat them.

What's more, the downstream effects of many people — in Colorado and nationwide — delaying care during the first several months of the pandemic are beginning to waterlog hospitals with typical, but now more severe, medical maladies. Emergency department admissions are up, Banner and UCHealth officials said this week. Beds that would typically be available to alleviate such a surge are now filled with COVID-19 patients, and the higher acuity — meaning worse condition — of both COVID-19 and more standard patients is keeping beds occupied for longer.

"We just looked at our acuity two days ago, and it's significantly higher than last year," said Margo Karsten, the president of Banner's Western Region. "High acuity COVID with non-COVID high acuity. It's causing this layer of volume and clinical stress on our staff, and then if you layer on nationally the shortage we're seeing in the workforce — certified nursing assistants, respiratory therapists, nurses — we're in a perfect storm."

The clouds continue to gather. Banner is projecting that its COVID-19 surge won't begin to subside until Dec. 18; even then, officials said, it will likely be a slow downturn, rather than a steady, steep drop. Samet "ball-parked" the peak of the current surge as potentially coming in three to four weeks, which an official from HealthONE said matched that system's estimates. Michelle Barron, UCHealth's senior medical director of infection prevention and control, said that system's internal models "suggest that what we're seeing now is going to potentially be worse" in the coming weeks.

"We think that each week we see is the worst week we've had yet," said Cara Welch, spokeswoman for the Colorado Hospital Association.

"And then it gets worse."

After a reprieve for half of this past summer, Colorado's COVID-19 situation has worsened steadily for weeks. There were dips in late September and earlier this month, but the temporary gains brought by those dips have been scuttled. The state is returning a high percentage of positive COVID-19 tests, a potential omen for increased cases — and increased hospitalizations — for the coming weeks. Colorado is now among the worst states in the nation for COVID-19 case and hospitalization rates.

Why? The late-summer surges that overwhelmed parts of the South have subsided. Why is Colorado continuing to slug through prolonged surges and plateaus?

Polis and Rachel Herlihy, the state's epidemiologist, have both been asked this question repeatedly recently. Neither said they had a firm answer. Nor did Samet, or Cali Zimmerman, of the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment. There are theories, but Polis predicted that it will likely take lengthy study to discern firm explanations.

One factor may be that Colorado had a "relatively early start with vaccinations," which, in turn, means that immunity here may have waned at an earlier point than elsewhere, said Glen Mays, also of the public health school. Boosters should help address that, though they're only now beginning to roll out in force.

Colder weather, students returning to school, the general public shedding masks — all could be playing roles as well, Samet said. More than three-quarters of hospitalizations — and most infections — are still among the unvaccinated, and areas with lower vaccination rates are reporting higher hospitalizations levels. El Paso County, for instance, is running eight points behind the state's vaccination rate and nearly 14 points behind Denver's. The county sent the most COVID-19 patients to hospitals this past week, doubling the second-highest contributor.

Eventually, Samet said, the virus will run out of people to infect. That's not herd immunity — natural immunity wanes, and the CDC said Friday that vaccine immunity is longer-lasting than that given by prior infection. But it will invariably happen.

But along the way, as the virus chews through its pool of eligible hosts, Coloradans are being hospitalized and dying at faster clips than in recent months. The state has had six consecutive weeks where more than 100 people died from the virus, according to data from the Department of Public Health and Environment; there hadn't been one such week since January.

Officials for UCHealth and HealthONE struck optimistic tones. Facilities have learned much about how to quickly open up space and how to best treat — and, as a consequence, discharge — COVID-19 patients. Barron said UCHealth was beginning to scale back procedures. The situation is "pretty tight," she said, but not to the point where the sprawling system is turning patients away.

"Some days are tight — very tight — but never to the point where we haven't had a bed, which I feel relieved (about)," she said. "We have contingencies in place if we had to go that direction."

Gary Winfield, HealthONE's chief medical officer, echoed that sentiment: Eighteen months in, hospitals have grown accustomed to the uncertainty of the pandemic and the need for flexibility. The system is growing "comfortable with the discomfort," a spokeswoman said. Winfield said HealthONE facilities remain in good shape, capacity wise, and that COVID-19 patients make up, at most, 12% of filled beds.

What's harder to adjust is staffing, the various hospital leaders said. Karsten, the Banner Health official, said the system is at its highest capacity in her five years there. Qualified caregivers are being redeployed to help on the front line, something UCHealth is also doing, Barron said. Banner is bringing in traveling nurses and providers, a significantly expensive but increasingly vital lever hospitals nationwide have pulled this year.

Staffing is the "top concern" for hospitals in Colorado, Welch added. Facilities across the state are suspending non-emergency procedures, for varying lengths of time. Polis said this week that he was considering blocking all such surgeries until hospitalizations slow.

"Last fall, we were definitely watching our staffing closely and were very concerned about that before the vaccine started to rollout," she said. " ... But I think a year later, we just have that much more burnout, that much more stress. Unfortunately, some of our health care workers are being harassed, are being accused by the public of fabricating the virus. It's a very different situation this year than what we saw last year."

Hanging over the present, already strained is the looming arrival of influenza. Last year, with masking universal and students in and out of school, Colorado had a flu season so mild that it felt almost nonexistent. Where a typical season may bring more than 3,000 patients into hospitals between October and early spring, last year saw just 34.

There is no reason to believe this year will be that mild, officials said. Masking is no longer required. Students are in school, often also unmasked. People are working and interacting in person more. The remarkably low presence of flu last year may mean less immunity among the general population this year; experts have suggested the spike in RSV cases in August, an unprecedented time for the respiratory illness to emerge, may have been pushed by its low prevalence last year.

In non-pandemic years, hospitals plan specifically for flu. It can stretch their capacity on its own, when coupled with the standard ebb and flow of admissions, but they prepare staffing levels and are ready. While that won't change this year, hospitals will have to include COVID-19, staffing and the influx of more routine medical issues into their plans.

Barron said flu gave her a "high level of concern." Mays, the public health school expert, said the introduction of flu with COVID-19 prompts "really serious concerns."

It's "extremely worrisome," Karsten said.

For now, hospitals can only prepare contingency plans and plead with the public to get vaccinated — both against COVID-19 and influenza. While the state is in the middle of a pandemic surge, what flu will do is unclear. The dominant strain may be covered well by the vaccine this year, or it may not. Changes in behavior could blunt it, or behavior could not change. COVID-19 hospitalizations could abate before flu hits in force. But that abatement, if the various projections are to be believed, is weeks away. The peak for flu is typically in the heart of winter, often beginning in late December.

There are, of course, broader measures that could be taken by the state or local communities to more uniformly, forcefully address the present moment. The more than half-dozen health officials who spoke for this story were circumspect about statewide public health orders like masking. Mays and Samet said there remained enough slack with hospitalizations that state officials could hold off. Polis and others have continued to advocate that local authorities make those decisions themselves.

"Is this really the right timing, is this the right thing to do?" Barron asked, putting herself in the shoes of Polis and other state leaders who will make those decisions. "What are the implications? When you're in the middle of the fire, all you want is water to come. You don't really care, you just need the water."

Doesn't the situation seem on fire now?

"Yeah," she said. "This is where I just don't know where the powers that be, what they're thinking. I like to think there are some really smart people who have been in the thick of this as long as I have. ... I have some level of faith they're doing things for the right reasons."

For now, Polis has said he's preparing to deploy at least some of five strategies to address hospitalizations: The state is pushing monoclonal antibody treatments, which, when used quickly in newly infected patients, can prevent hospital admissions. The state may given hospitals more leeway on staffing levels, and may even give them direction on how to ration care. Executive orders on transfers may come, too, and the state is preparing to ask the federal government for staffing help via the Federal Emergency Management Administration.

Of the health systems in Colorado, Banner is likely in the most dire straits. Karsten said the monoclonal antibody push will help, as will FEMA resources.

But she and Angela Mills, the chief medical officer for Banner North Colorado Medical Center, stressed the need for community-level behavioral changes: masking and vaccines, primarily — particularly as the holidays, and the gatherings they inevitably bring, near. They said they were meeting with Scott Bookman, the state's COVID-19 incident commander, on Friday and giving him a tour of Banner's facilities.

"The hospitals — we have reached a level of stress in which we need support," Mills said. "That's a fact. We need support."