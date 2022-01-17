BY THE NUMBERS

A look at Leadville National Fish Hatchery by the numbers:

250,000: Trout that annually leave the hatchery to be stocked in fisheries

50,000: Estimated pellets fed to fish in a year

3,072: Acres the hatchery sits on, with trails traveling the surrounding forest

57: Endangered Wyoming toads kept at the hatchery at last check. The hatchery is part of a national conservation effort to improve the toad's numbers.

36 degrees: Temperature of the hatchery's tank water

30: Masons needed to construct the hatchery, beginning in 1889

2: National fish hatcheries in Colorado, with the other in Hotchkiss