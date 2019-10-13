Everything is dark when it’s time for Sarah Thomas to go to the edge of the boat.
It’s midnight and she hasn’t slept enough. It’s not the way she wanted to start this.
This swim — one that as of last month no other person had conquered — is all Thomas had been thinking about for so many months. As she looks down at the water, the time for thinking is over. She doesn’t think about the extreme ups and downs of the last two years. She doesn’t think about the disease that threatened her life and tried to keep her out of the water, a place that has always made Sarah feel like Sarah.
Later, Thomas will compare the moment to leaping from a plane to go skydiving. It happens in a flash. No turning back. No time to think. Time to jump. She hits the water and tells herself to swim until the sun comes up. She doesn’t stop for the next 54 hours.
‘Whirlwind of craziness’
Before starting that grueling swim on Sept. 17, Thomas had already made a splash in the world of open-water swimming. Among other feats, the now 37-year-old set a pair of world records in 2017 after swimming 104.6 miles in Lake Champlain: the first current-neutral swim of more than 100 miles and the longest unassisted open-water swim.
Thomas, who lives in Conifer, got the idea to try for another record: Swimming the English Channel four times, without stopping.
“It was just another swim I thought would be fun to try,” Thomas said on the phone, ever so casually.
She made it official by booking a boat, which would guide her across the Channel and carry her support crew.
The swim was at that point two years away, giving Thomas plenty of time to train.
Then, in October 2017, shocking news changed her course.
After finding a lump in her breast, Thomas, at the urging of her primary doctor, quickly set up an appointment to get checked out. She was by herself when the horrifying words landed: “This is probably cancer.” Tears didn’t come until Thomas got back to her car and called her husband.
“To get that news alone … ” Thomas said. “It was a hot mess.”
Then came the diagnosis: Stage 2 breast cancer. Then came the endless scans and appointments. She soon started chemo. Thomas describes it all as a “straight up whirlwind of craziness.”
‘Can I swim?’
Some of the first people Thomas told about her goal were her doctors. At the phase of treatment, she would ask, “Can I swim?”
“They definitely thought I was crazy,” Thomas said. “When you’re going through chemo and you’re talking about a swim like that, people look at you a little funny.”
Beyond training, Thomas needed to swim for her sanity.
“It’s the most stressful time in your life and you just want to exercise,” Thomas said. “I have to be in the water. Mentally, I might not make it if I can’t swim.”
When possible, her routine became, “We go swim and then go get chemo.” A nurse once told her, “You’re a weirdo in the best way possible.”
During a mandated six-week break from swimming, Thomas hiked to stay active.
“I did a 14er, if that tells you anything about me,” she said.
The whirlwind of nearly a year — full of fear and pain and asking, “Can I swim?” — ended in August 2018 with Thomas’ final radiation treatment.
Two weeks later, she didn’t ask anyone for permission to swim. She entered an open-water 10K.
“It was really slow,” she said. “But I did it.”
“You know when see cancer patients ring the bell?” she added. “Swimming that 10K was the equivalent of ringing a really big bell.”
Time to train
After the 10K, Thomas had about a year before she was scheduled to be in England.
“You start thinking, ‘I have work to do,’ ” Thomas said.
Payments were due to the boat captain, who knew she had been battling cancer and wondered if he should still expect Thomas. She messaged him back, “I’m coming over in a year. I’m committed to this.”
Training was on. Fighting cancer, though, had changed her body. Thomas opted to have reconstruction on her right breast, which altered her muscle structure, so she lost some mobility in her shoulder.
She grew fatigued more quickly and she wasn’t as fast. She also fit in swimming around a full-time job.
“No one knew if I would be able to swim at a high volume again or swim 80 miles again,” Thomas said. “There was so much unknown. So many maybes.”
She proved to herself that she could.
“I had to tell myself, ‘I’m still strong,’” Thomas said. “It doesn’t have to be perfect.”
Still, self-doubt crept back in.
“I didn’t know if I could do it,” she said. “It was scary to think about up until the moment I stepped in the water.”
The swim
Nothing went smoothly during the swim from England to France or on the way back. Twice. From her earliest strokes, Thomas battled nausea that would last well into her third lap. She puked on and off for hours. Each lap presented its own struggle. Jellyfish stung her. The currents played cruel tricks. She couldn’t keep down the sustenance passed down to her from supporters on the boat. Even the Zofran pill, left over from her cancer treatment, came back up.
Her spirit was repeatedly squashed. During the second leg, Thomas recounted thinking this: “I knew it was going to be hard, but even I underestimated the misery of the next 10 hours.”
She remembers wanting to be dry and warm. She wanted to take a nap. She wanted to quit, and she probably would have. But her crew — her husband, her mom and three swimmer friends who took turns in the water with Thomas — kept her going.
A friend once gave Thomas this advice: Don’t get too attached to how you feel, whether weak or strong, during a long distance swim, because it’ll probably change in a few hours, anyway.
Thomas held onto those words. Over and over, she told herself to keep going.
Just for the next few hours. Just until it’s time to turn around again. Just until the sun comes up again.
She had invested too much to stop.
So, kept on until she was sure she’d never get there or almost there.
Event though she had been swimming for 133 miles, “almost there” came seemingly out of nowhere. Suddenly, Thomas saw the shore.
In the spotlight
The 10,000 people following Thomas on Facebook had no doubt been waiting for the update.
The post was short, but confirmed her victory: Four swimmer emojis. Four red hearts. The word, “Woah.” Then, “Ouch.” Finally, four sleepy-eye emojis.
A video, which Thomas jokingly calls “highly attractive,” of the finish shows her crawling to the rocky shore and slowly flipping over to lay on her back.
Thomas has little memory of that.
“I didn’t know where I was or what was going on,” she said. “I’m out of it.”
She vaguely remembers people, strangers, waiting at shore. They clapped for her and gave her M&Ms. They poured her a glass of Champagne. She spit it out. She was ready to sleep.
Thomas’ latest record-breaking swim put her in the spotlight. In England, news crews found where Thomas was staying and circled the block in hopes of an interview.
“It was overwhelming,” Thomas said. “All of these people wanted to talk to me. And they wanted to talk to me right then.”
She appeared on “Good Morning Britain” and on ABC’s “Strahan, Sara and Keke” morning show to talk about the swim. Sports Illustrated published an article.
Thomas has told her story in her own words, too, on Facebook.
She shared a photo of her friends and family carrying her away from the shore after finishing the 54-hour swim.
“This picture is literally how I felt during chemo, surgery and radiation,” Thomas said. “Sick, exhausted, fighting with all I had, and needing support to stand.”
A week before she started the English Channel, Thomas posted something else on Facebook: “We honestly didn’t know if I’d make it to this point.”
She wrote about the unknown of the upcoming swim. She wrote that cancer would continue to be part of her life. It didn’t matter, she said. She made it this far.
“And I want to scream and cry and celebrate and dance, all at once,” she said, before ending the post this way: “Cancer tried to break me. I won.”