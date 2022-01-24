A woman whose recreational vehicle was stolen and damaged won’t see restitution in her case because paperwork was filed late by the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office — an error attributed to a clerk being out sick with COVID-19.

Amanda Roberts, who lives in Colorado Springs, saw Tucker Dunn — the man she leased her recreational vehicle to in 2019 — plead guilty in 2020 to stealing and vandalizing the vehicle after he stopped paying rent and replying to her several months into the agreement.

Dunn was sentenced to serve a two-year deferred sentence that includes probation for stealing the vehicle. But he won’t have to pay restitution — the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office asked for more than $18,000 in Roberts' proposed restitution payout order — to Roberts because that order was filed by the office one day after its deadline.

The error was acknowledged in a Dec. 13 email from Senior Deputy District Attorney Brien Cecil to Roberts' husband. The email apologized for the office's mistake and said prosecutors had still hoped to argue for restitution at a hearing that day, but that argument was ultimately rejected by the judge in the case.

"We definitely missed the deadline," Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office spokesman Howard Black said. He said there were other factors, including delays for the restitution department due to necessary paperwork for the restitution payout order not being promptly filed by Roberts upon request by the office; as well as the restitution clerk being out sick, leading to her having "lost track" of the restitution timeline.

Roberts said she and her family wanted at least around $13,000 for damages and inspection costs alone, and hoped to see $18,000. On the payout order, the DA's office asked for over $18,000, Black said. In all, according to a claim ultimately denied by her insurance and an April 2020 victim impact statement, Roberts estimated the situation would cost her between $22,000 and $27,000 due to the damages, loan payments, lawyer fees, missed rent and other costs.

Roberts said she first found out about the missed deadline when Cecil pulled her aside at the restitution hearing.

In his email, sent after the hearing to Roberts' husband, James Roberts, Cecil said Fourth Judicial District Judge Jessica Curtis did not order restitution because of 2021 case law. That law says if a restitution order or a request for more time aren't filed ahead of prosecutors' 91-day deadline, courts have no authority to order restitution.

Roberts noted she can’t sell the vehicle until she pays off a loan on the van she had in place when she moved to Colorado in November 2018. The vehicle is unusable to her family because of the state they found it in, she said, and taking the case to civil court is not an option because of legal expenses.

"I’m straight-up screwed, I’m screwed," Amanda Roberts said. "I have to pay off this damaged trailer, and the guy got community service for a felony."

Dunn, according to court records, pleaded guilty to theft between $20,000 and $100,000 in August 2020, a class four felony. He received a two-year deferred sentence, which included supervised probation and 100 hours of community service.

A call for comment on the case to Dunn's attorney, Anthony Sedlak, was not returned.

The case began in February 2020, when Amanda Roberts said in a victim impact statement she reported stolen the vehicle she leased to Dunn a year earlier. After several months of renting the vehicle to Dunn, she said, he stopped paying rent and replying to her. On the advice of a private attorney hired for one consultation, she waited until the lease lapsed to file a police report.

The next month, during a drive through Castle Rock, Amanda and James said they happened across the vehicle, and reported it to police.

Inside, documents show, they found the vehicle damaged and replete with garbage and drug paraphernalia, as well as identifying information addressed to Dunn like driver's licenses, pay stubs and mail.

A January 2021 inspection found nearly $12,000 in damages, on top of a $900 inspection fee that included an electrical repair. Those costs, Amanda Roberts said, were expected to have been paid for by restitution in the case.

The District Attorney's Office, Black said, collects between $5 million and $6 million in restitution money in a typical year and handles thousands of requests.

"That's what this group does, right? It's helping people get the restitution allowed by statute, they have a passion for it," Black said, referring to prosecutors. "I think there is some responsibility on their part. And there's responsibility here, too," Black said.